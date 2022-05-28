Women's T20 Challenge 2022: Supernovas vs Velocity: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Supernovas and Velocity will clash in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022. The game will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Defending champions Supernovas won their first game against the Trailblazers by 49 runs. However, their next game against Velocity resulted in a seven-wicket defeat.

Harmanpreet Kaur, with her 71, was the only bright spot for them when the rest of the batting failed. The Supernovas will be keen to defend their title and thus need to make a strong comeback.

Velocity, on the other hand, beat the Supernovas in their opening game. However, they lost their last game against the Trailblazers. Set a target of 191, they put up a brave effort to get to 174/9, falling short by 16 runs. Kiran Navgire scored a valiant 34-ball 69.

Both teams come into this game having lost their previous matches. Thus, they will have to bring their A-game forward. The Supernovas will be eager to defend their title. Velocity will look to beat them once again and claim their maiden Women's T20 Challenge title.

Supernovas vs Trailblazers Match Details

Match: Supernovas vs Trailblazers, Final, Women’s T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: May 28, 2022, Saturday; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the MCA Stadium in Pune is known to assist pacers initially. Batters will need to take a good look at the conditions before they start playing their shots. Spinners are likely to be aided as the game progresses. Batting first and putting runs on the board in a pressure game should be the ideal choice on this track.

Weather Forecast

There is a slight possibility of rain during the game. Temperatures will hover between 23 and 32 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Supernovas

Priya Puniya, Deanrda Dottin, Harleen Deol, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sune Luss, Pooja Vastrakar, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Meghna Singh, V Chandu.

Velocity

Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Kiran Navgire, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur, Kate Cross, Natthakan Chantam, Ayabonga Khaka.

Match Prediction

Both teams have lost their previous games. Velocity also beat the Supernovas in their fixture this year. However, the Supernovas are the defending champions. Therefore, expect a tight contest and Supernovas to defend their title.

Prediction: Supernovas to win.

Telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar

