Women's T20 World Cup 2020 | Handling pressure will be key in World Cup, reckons Harmanpreet Kaur

Anuj Nitin Prabhu FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 23, 2020

Jan 23, 2020 IST SHARE

India's T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur believed that the team needed to play with more freedom .

Women's cricket in India has grown leaps and bounds ever since the 50-over World Cup in 2017, where India managed to reach the final but suffered a heartbreaking loss against hosts England. In the next ICC event, the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, India were knocked out in the semi-finals by England.

Although India went deep in both the ICC competitions, which was a good sign for women's cricket, India's T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur believes that they needed to capitalize on crunch moments and handle the pressure well in order to win games of cricket, especially the knockouts.

🗣️🗣️ Captain @ImHarmanpreet & Coach @wvraman lay their 🔑 to success ahead of the tour Down Under #TeamIndia 🇮🇳🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/qEpZxbsG64 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 23, 2020

Harmanpreet told TOI,

"We were quite close in the last two World Cups, the only thing is we have to keep in mind how to handle pressure in the tournaments, last two World Cups we lacked in handling pressure."

She feels that it was important for them to play with more freedom and express themselves and that is something that has been addressed to the team.

"This time we want to enjoy rather than taking more pressure on ourselves, thinking that it is a big tournament. We have to avoid thinking like that and focus on giving our best."

India are set to play a T20I tri-series against Australia and England which would serve to be the perfrect dress reheassal for the 2020 T20 World Cup to be held in Australia beginning from February 21.

India will compete against on Australia, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the group stage.