Women's T20 World Cup 2020, South Africa v Pakistan | Preview, predicted XIs, where to watch, and live stream details

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 29 Feb 2020, 14:05 IST

Can South Africa Women make it three out of three?

With wins over England Women and Thailand Women in their first two matches of the Women's T20 World Cup 2020, South Africa Women will be keen to make it three out of three and seal their place in the semifinals. Their rivals, Pakistan Women, had got their campaign off to a good start but lost their previous fixture against England Women.

As a lot of players from South Africa have taken part in the WBBL, they have good knowledge of the conditions in Australia. Also, their opening batsman Lizelle Lee is in terrific form as she smashed a hundred in the last match. Sune Luus' half-century ensured that the Proteas bulldoze Thailand despite the failure of their skipper Dane van Niekerk. Luus also scalped three wickets with the ball in that match, while Shabnim Ismail backed her up to perfection.

Speaking of Pakistan Women now, Heather Knight's half-century in their previous match undid all the good work done by Aiman Anwar and Diana Baig. Their batting department failed miserably, with Aliya Riaz being the lone saving grace. Pakistan Women will look forward to improving their performance against South Africa Women.

The momentum is in South Africa Women's favor but the fans should not rule Pakistan Women out of this contest.


Here is all you need to know about this match:

South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women match details

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Date: 1 March 2020

Time: 9:30 AM IST

Predicted XIs

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk (c), Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Trisha Chetty (wk), Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan (c), Ayesha Nayeem, Nida Dar, Omaima SohailIram Javed, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Sadia Iqbal, Aiman Anwar, Diana Baig

Where to watch the matches in India?

South Africa-W v Pakistan-W will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports network in India.

Live stream details

The live stream for South Africa-W v Pakistan-W will be available on Hotstar.com.

Published 29 Feb 2020, 14:05 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Pakistan Women's Cricket South Africa Women's Cricket Lizelle Lee Nonkululeko Mlaba
