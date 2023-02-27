Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Best playing 11 from the tournament

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 concluded on Sunday, February 26, with Australia successfully defending their title. Meg Lanning and Co. beat hosts South Africa by 19 runs at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town to clinch a record sixth Women's T20 World Cup crown.

Australia went through the tournament undefeated and were head and shoulders above the rest of their counterparts as the best team in the competition. Their title triumph was just a further reiteration of why they remain one of the greatest sporting teams history has witnessed.

There were a number of outstanding performances across all teams in the competition. Both young and experienced names left a long-lasting mark on the Women's T20 World Cup and played pivotal roles for their respective sides.

Here, we try picking the best playing XI from the just-concluded Women's T20 World Cup.

Openers - Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney

Laura Wolvaardt topped the batting charts at the Women's T20 World Cup with 230 runs at an average of 46 and a strike-rate of 106.48. She finished the tournament with a hat-trick of half-centuries, including a 61 in the final that kept South Africa's hopes afloat.

Her opening partner in this playing XI is Australia's Beth Mooney, who struck crucial half-centuries in both the semifinal and the final. The left-handed batter finished with 206 runs at 51.50 and a strike-rate of 117.71 to play a huge role in the Aussies defending their title.

Middle-order - Hayley Matthews (vc), Meg Lanning (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Richa Ghosh (wk) and Ashleigh Gardner

A well-rounded middle-order comprising three star all-rounders, a wicket-keeper and a captain defines this playing XI. Leading the way is West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews, whose astute leadership stood out apart from 130 runs with the bat at 43.33 and four wickets at an economy rate of 6.35.

While Matthews will be the vice-captain, Meg Lanning will lead this side. A string of scores in the forties defined a consistent campaign for the Australian captain, who finished with 149 runs at an average just under 50.

Natalie Sciver-Brunt was in irrepressible form at the Women's T20 World Cup with an average of 72 and a strike-rate of 141.17. With 216 runs, the England vice-captain was the second highest run-getter in the tournament.

India's dashing wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh will don the gloves in this playing XI. Ghosh remained unbeaten in three of her five outings with the bat, with pivotal match-winning cameos against Pakistan and West Indies standing out. She tallied 136 runs at an average of 68 and a strike-rate of 130.76.

Ashleigh Gardner peaked at the perfect time with the bat, with momentum-injecting cameos through the middle-overs in the semifinal and final. The Aussie managed 110 runs at 36.67 and a strike-rate of 119.56, but her biggest contribution was with the ball, as she snared 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.25. Her all-round exploits also saw her bag the Player of the Tournament award.

Bowlers - Marizanne Kapp, Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt and Lea Tahuhu

Marizanne Kapp is one of the finest all-rounders in the world, but barring the semifinal against England where she scored an unbeaten 27, her major contribution throughout the Women's T20 World Cup was with the ball. Kapp bagged 9 wickets at an economy rate 6.27 to play a pivotal role in South Africa making the final.

England's Sophie Ecclestone topped the bowling charts with her typically immaculate left-arm spinners. The world's top-ranked bowler headlines the spin department, having picked up 11 wickets at a stunning economy rate of 4.15, with Matthews and Gardner partnering her in this playing XI.

The pace attack will be led by Australia's Megan Schutt and New Zealand's Lea Tahuhu, who both enjoyed consistent returns throughout the Women's T20 World Cup. While Schutt was the most successful seamer in the tournament with 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.13, the corresponding numbers for Tahuhu read 8 and 6.33 respectively.

Best playing XI of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney, Hayley Matthews (vc), Meg Lanning (c), Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Richa Ghosh (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Marizanne Kapp, Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt, Lea Tahuhu.

What changes would you make to this playing XI of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023? Let us know in the comments section below!

