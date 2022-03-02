Women's World Cup 2022 Live Telecast Channel List in India: Where to watch and live streaming details

ICC Women's World Cup 2022 will start this Friday in New Zealand with a battle between the home side and the West Indies Women. Apart from New Zealand and West Indies, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Australia and England will also participate in the Women's World Cup.

Like the 2019 Men's Cricket World Cup, the upcoming mega event will follow a round-robin format wherein each team will play against the other seven teams once. The top four teams will qualify for the semifinals.

The league stage will end on March 28, with a match between India Women and South Africa Women at Christchurch. The two semifinals are scheduled to take place on March 30 and 31, while the summit clash will be held on April 3 at Christchurch.

Women's World Cup 2022: Live Telecast Channel List in India

India are among the favorites to win the World Cup this year. Veteran batter Mithali Raj will captain the team. The squad features some big names like Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma.

India will start their campaign against Pakistan Women on March 6 at 6:30 AM IST.

Here is the full telecast channel list in India for the Women's World Cup:

Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD (English), Star Sports 3 (Hindi, Disney+ Hotstar (Live Streaming).

Women's World Cup 2022: Live Telecast Channel List in West Indies, UK, USA, Canada and Australia

Here are all the telecast and live streaming details for other parts of the world:

Australia - Kayo Sports and FOX

USA - Willow TV, Sling and ESPN

Canada - Willow, Hotstar

West Indies - ESPN, ESPN Play

UK - Sky Sports

It remains to be seen if India can put in a champion's performance to lift the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee