×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: 3 challenges that South Africa face in their opening match against England

Kartikeya Kumar
ANALYST
Feature
104   //    30 May 2019, 05:05 IST

Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis

Cricket's biggest spectacle is less than a day away. The ICC World Cup 2019 has long been anticipated, and its return to England and Wales makes it all the more special.

A lot has changed since the last 50-over World Cup though. The 2015 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand saw current hosts England exit after the first round of the tournament. While both the host nations made it to the final, India and South Africa were the other semifinalists - with the latter narrowly missing out on what could have been their first ever World Cup final.

Post their 2015 debacle, England - which has never the best one-day side - turned around their fortunes and how. They packed their batting lineup with power hitters, and even their number seven has the potential to smash a century on any given day. They have crossed scores of 300 and 400 more than any other team since the end of the last World Cup, and have been the most successful ODI team both home and away.

South Africa, at least on paper, are not the dangerous unit they once were. They were taken aback by two key retirements last year - those of AB De Villiers and Morne Morkel. They even conceded a home ODI series to India for the first time in history last year, losing by a margin of 1-5.

The Proteas, however, looked strong on their away tours to Sri Lanka and Australia later that year, and dominated most of their home season. With a decent run in the warm-ups leading up to the tournament, they seem ready for the challenge.

But they are up against the favorites for the tournament right off the bat. Here's a look at the challenges in store for them.

#1 England's batting

England have transformed themselves into a batting powerhouse like never before
England have transformed themselves into a batting powerhouse like never before

England's never-ending batting lineup is as star studded as it gets. Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan just make up the top order. Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali look threatening, as does the lower order containing the likes of Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid.

As I mentioned above, huge scores are guaranteed with England around. So don't be surprised if there are record totals in this tournament.

Advertisement

South Africa's biggest challenge would be starting their campaign without Dale Steyn, who is unavailable for the first match due to injury. Though the country has produced many talented bowlers including Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi in recent years, none of their seamers has the experience of bowling in the World Cup.

Although Imran Tahir will be appearing in his third World Cup, the Proteas will miss the experience of stalwarts like Steyn as well as Morne Morkel, who retired from international cricket last year.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 England Cricket South Africa Cricket Faf du Plessis Moeen Ali
Advertisement
ICC World Cup 2019: Match 1, England vs South Africa, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details and Head-to-Head Stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Air of excitement before the opening fixture between South Africa and England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa - Key players and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
ODI Stats: England vs South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Dale Steyn ruled out of tournament opener
RELATED STORY
Cricket history: The iconic moment that kicked off South Africa's World Cup woes
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 1, Eng vs SA: England's Probable Playing XI and Key Players
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019 News: England announce final squad for the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup stadium stats: The Oval
RELATED STORY
England's ODI performances post 2015 World Cup: Can they clinch the CWC 2019 title?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Today, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us