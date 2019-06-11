×
World Cup 2019: 3 players who have underperformed so far 

Prateek Mehndiratta
ANALYST
11 Jun 2019, 13:28 IST

Hashim Amala
Hashim Amala

The ICC World Cup 2019 is in full swing, and some exciting, absorbing and intense cricket has been displayed already. Tournament favorites England, India and Australia have started strongly whereas Afghanistan and South Africa are still searching for their first win.

Star players such as Jos Buttler, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith and Shakib Al Hasan have lit up the tournament with their pyrotechnics. But some star players have failed to live up to their billing and have underperformed.

To go all the way in the tournament a team needs equal contribution from all its players, which is why we might see a few players being dropped in the coming matches. Here, we look at three players who have underperformed so far in the tournament (only players who have played at least three matches have been considered).

#1 Hashim Amla 

Over the last decade, Hashim Amla has been one of South Africa’s most consistent players. He has racked up runs against all opponents and in all conditions, and achieved several milestones in the process.

However, over the last two years the runs have dried up; it seems bowlers have found a way to outsmart him. Leading up to the World Cup, Amla was not part of the South African ODI unit but the selectors backed his experience and picked him ahead of Reeza Hendricks for the mega event.

Amla scored a fifty in the warm-up game but since then he has looked all at sea, especially against the fast bowlers. In the opening match against England, he was hit on the helmet by a Jofra Archer bouncer and had to miss the subsequent game against Bangladesh.

Against India, he was undone by Jasprit Bumrah’s pace and seam movement. And against West Indies, he was out fending a short ball from Sheldon Cottrell. 

Clearly, at 36 years of age, Amla's reflexes seem to have slowed down which is causing him trouble against pace. One of South Africa’s greats has been a disappointment at this year’s World Cup so far.

Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Hashim Amla Marcus Stoinis
Fetching more content...
