World Cup 2019: 4 All-time World Cup records broken in the tournament

Starc and Rohit Sharma were in record-breaking form

The 12th edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup ended in dramatic style with a nail-biting final between England and New Zealand. The final seemed like a thriller movie with several twists and turns. For the first time, we witnessed a tie in a World Cup final and the match was taken to Super Over. In a bizarre turnaround of things, the Super Over too was tied, and England won the game based on boundary count.

In the past 6-7 weeks, we witnessed several incredible batting displays, bowling skills, acrobatic catches, brilliant run-outs, and some heartbreaking moments. In the process, some long-lasting records were broken, and the history books were re-written.

#1 Most centuries in a single edition - 5

Rohit was in top form throughout the tournament

Rohit Sharma, the Indian vice-captain, was in great touch throughout the 2019 World Cup. Though Rohit had a poor IPL campaign before the World Cup, he was expected to bounce back on cricket's biggest stage. He lived up to the expectations by scoring 648 runs in 10 matches with five centuries and a single half-century.

Rohit started the tournament with a beautiful century against South Africa. He continued his excellent form in the next two matches by scoring a half-century and a century against Australia and Pakistan respectively.

Even though he had two poor outings against Afghanistan and West Indies, he returned to form in style in the next three matches. He scored three consecutive centuries at the end of the league stage. In the process, he overtook Kumar Sangakkara's record tally of most number of centuries in a single World Cup (4).

However, he failed in the all-important semi-final match against New Zealand. As a result, India once again failed to reach the final. Nevertheless, Rohit Sharma now holds the record for the most number of centuries in a single World Cup.

