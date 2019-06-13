×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: 4 reasons why Afghanistan have faltered so far

Jeet Vachharajani
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
135   //    13 Jun 2019, 01:30 IST

The Afghanistan team
The Afghanistan team

Afghanistan have risen up the ranks rapidly since the last World Cup. They have done better than all the other Asian teams after India. And yet, their performances in the ICC World Cup 2019 so far have been well below the expectations.

Let's look into the possible reasons behind such an underwhelming start:

#1 Asghar Afghan's removal as captain

With two months to go before the start of the World Cup, the selectors took the inexplicable decision of removing Asghar Afghan as the captain and replacing him with Gulbadin Naib.

Afghan is the most successful national captain with 31 wins out of 53 completed games. A man who led his team successfully to the World Cup 2019 after winning the qualifiers in Zimbabwe, was stripped of the captaincy after all the hard work he had put in.

One could argue that it was his batting that led to such a decision, but in that case he shouldn't have been in the team itself, which wasn't the case.

Also, Afghan averages 23 and got replaced by a player averaging 21, which again was a difficult pill to swallow. The real reasons behind the decision still remain a mystery; we can only assume politics being involved.

#2 Too much cricket for Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi

We often say that more the cricket, the better the exposure. But what gets forgotten is how that benefits batsmen and allows them to get used to a certain kinds of bowling.

Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan

That has been the case for Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi. They have been playing cricket all across the globe - be it the IPL, Big Bash or Caribbean Premier League. They have been playing non-stop cricket because of the opportunities they are being presented with.

Advertisement

But that has made them less effective in the World Cup. Their fatigue is showing in their lack of discipline with the ball.

Secondly, the batsmen have also started to find ways to tackle them. That has resulted in Rashid having got only 3 wickets and Nabi just 4 wickets in 3 games. Both are averaging a paltry 9 with the bat, which hasn't helped their cause either.

1 / 2 NEXT
Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Afghanistan Cricket Mohammad Nabi Rashid Khan
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, Match 4, Australia vs Afghanistan: Why Afghanistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka: Today's Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for Afghanistan 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Why an Afghanistan win will not be an upset
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 13, AFG vs NZ: Today's Predicted Playing XI and Key Players
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Why Afghanistan will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Nuwan Pradeep stars in Sri Lanka's win over Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
3 teams whom Afghanistan can beat at the ICC World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - Match preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 4, AFG vs AUS, Today's Predicted Playing XI & Key Players for Afghanistan 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Yesterday
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Today
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us