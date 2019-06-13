World Cup 2019: 5 Batsmen who can score most runs in the tournament

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be key to India's chances in the World Cup

World Cup 2019 has, so far, lived up to the expectations of all the fans around the world. While there have been some close encounters in the first two weeks of the tournament, the so-called lesser teams have given the big guns a run for their money and have made the World Cup more exciting and competitive.

Apart from impressive team performances, there have been some breathtaking individual batting displays on show from the batsmen. Even though we are yet to witness big centuries being hit in World Cup 2019, batsmen have played some meaningful and elegant innings so far. The Indian and English batsmen in particular have left the spectators in awe of their batting.

Now that the batsmen are in full rhythm, they are expected to take center stage in the second half of the tournament. We will look at 5 Batsmen who can end up being the highest run-getters of World Cup 2019.

#5 Shakib Al Hasan

One of Bangladesh's senior most players, Shakib Al Hasan has been exemplary with the bat in the World Cup so far. Shakib has showed why he is the number one ranked all-rounder in the World. The former Bangladesh skipper played a crucial knock in his team's remarkable victory against South Africa.

He then made 64 runs against New Zealand before scoring a scintillating century against England. Even though both the innings went in vain as Bangladesh lost both the matches, Shakib kept Bangladesh in the game till he was at the crease. The left-hand batsman is currently the leading run-scorer with 260 runs. The team management should also be credited for Shakib's superlative performance as they provided him the opportunity to bat at number 3. Shakib is going to be important for Bangladesh's chances in the tournament.

