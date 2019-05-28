×
World Cup 2019: 5 essential traits of a champion team

Hariprashad RK
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
28 May 2019, 12:43 IST

World Cup team captains
World Cup team captains

30th May 2019, the inaugural day of the World Cup 2019, will be a day which everyone from the cricket fraternity has been waiting for! With the start of warm-up matches, all the teams have jumped into the process of identifying their ideal playing XI before the formal beginning of the multi-nation tournament.

Ironically, both the overwhelming favourites of this edition of the World Cup (India and England) have been put into a spot of bother by last edition's finalists, New Zealand and Australia. For the Kiwis and the Aussies, the wins would be a morale booster ahead of the league matches.

Though warm-up matches are just a preview, they have showcased us one of the major upsets in the form of Afghanistan's massive victory over Pakistan.

With just 2 days away from the start of the showpiece event, let's overview the vital attributes of a champion team which can assist them to achieve the greatest glory.

#1 Formidable Opening Combination

Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy have been in scintillating form
Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy have been in scintillating form

Be it batting friendly or bowling friendly conditions, having an intimidating opening pair has become imperative. They always lay a solid platform for the mammoth totals as well as act as a saviour of middle order from their exposure to the new ball.

For instance, the pair of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy has been in impeccable form, decimating every opposition bowlers on their way out. Even India (Rohit and Shikhar), Australia (Finch and Warner) and New Zealand (Guptill and Munro) have been blessed with one of the most feared combinations in the world.

#2 An Anchor Role

The modern day 'Fab Four'
The modern day 'Fab Four'
Players like Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson are an apt example for a 'Anchor Role'.

Fondly known as the 'Fab Four', these players have the ability to absorb the pressure by maneuvering the ball through the field and humbling the opposition with some scintillating shots at the same time.

Their role is such that, they give freedom to the other batsmen by anchoring one end, helping others to express themselves with no fear. It's their longevity at the crease which has been so elusive to decode by some fearsome bowling lineups too.

