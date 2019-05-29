×
World Cup 2019: 5 players who can break Rohit Sharma’s world record 264

Sujith M
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.80K   //    29 May 2019, 08:59 IST

New Zealand v India - ODI Game 5
New Zealand v India - ODI Game 5

The wait is almost over, with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 set to begin on June 30 at the Oval as England welcomes South Africa for the tournament opener. Teams are in full swing with the preparations and warmup fixtures have come to a close on Tuesday. 

Based on what we have witnessed in the past few days, most pitches in England are batting friendly and scores of 300+ are the norms. Given the conditions, numerous batting records are set to be broken in England this summer. 

On November 2014, Rohit Sharma amassed 264 off 173 balls against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The record for the highest individual score in ODIs stood for almost five years. However, there is a real possibility that this record could be broken in the 2019 World Cup.

In that case, let’s take a look at 5 players who can break Rohit Sharma’s World Record score of 264.

#5 Jason Roy, England

England v Afghanistan – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up
England v Afghanistan – ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Warm Up

One of England’s belligerent hard hitting batsmen, Jason Roy has made a name for himself in the past couple of years with his brilliant stroke play. Roy has played quite a few blistering knocks for England and his best (180) came against Australia at Melbourne in 2018. 

Capable of scoring runs quickly, the 28-year-old’s ODI strike rate is 106.29 with eight hundreds in just 74 innings. He has been in stunning form coming into the tournament, with scores of 89*, 32, 114, 76, 87, and 35*.

Opening the batting, Jason Roy has every chance to settle in and play a big knock. On his day, the England opener can destroy any bowling attack in the world and is capable of winning games single-handedly. A player to watch for in the tournament.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Chris Gayle
