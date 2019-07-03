World Cup 2019: 87-year-old Charulata Patel becomes Internet sensation, meets Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

What’s the story?

When India took on Bangladesh in the World Cup, an 87-year-old lady grabbed everyone’s attention. Proudly sporting the tricolour on her cheeks and draped around an Indian team’s scarf, she was blowing a horn passionately as the men in blue cruised towards victory at Edgbaston.

In case you didn't know...

Twitter has given birth to many sensations, who have gone from being regular people to celebrities overnight. From the Royal Challengers Bangalore superfan dressed in red to the dejected and hopeless Pakistani fan, we have seen quite a few meme-worthy reactions in the ground in the recent past.

The heart of the matter

A veteran fan of the Indian team made the headlines on Twitter with her immense passion for the game and her love for the Indian team. Many fans were inspired to see her devotion to the gentleman’s game. Her photo made rounds on social media as soon as the cameraman caught her.

Fans showered their respect for the lady, who goes by the name of Charulata Patel and also praised the cameraman. “Well done cameraman, finally captured real beauty,” said a Twitter user. “Well done cameraman, you have captured the amazing spirit this video shows that age is just a number and she proves it with her enthusiasm,” another user opined.

How amazing is this?!



India's top-order superstars @imVkohli and @ImRo45 each shared a special moment with one of the India fans at Edgbaston.#CWC19 | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/3EjpQBdXnX — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 2, 2019

As India won the match by 28 runs, she got a chance to meet her favorite cricketers. She was seen hugging Rohit Sharma after the game, and also shared a laugh with the Indian skipper, Virat Kohli. “I love this Indian team and all the players are like my kids,” she said.

Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one. 🙏🏼😇 pic.twitter.com/XHII8zw1F2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2019

Virat Kohli too tweeted about the meeting. “Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She's 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I've ever seen. Age is just a number, the passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one,” the 30-year-old wrote.

What’s next?

It is really heartening to see fans turn up to watch the game they love, irrespective of their age. It was nice of the players as well to meet her after the game and make her day even more memorable.