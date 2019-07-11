×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Analysis of Sri Lanka's campaign

Edan Nissen
ANALYST
Feature
33   //    11 Jul 2019, 08:48 IST

Sri Lanka v West Indies - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Sri Lanka v West Indies - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Coming into the World Cup, many didn't know what to make of a young and inexperienced Sri Lankan side. A cricketing nation with a proud history, Sri Lanka had been struggling with form and lack of talent in recent years. Their squad presented a lot of surprises. Dimuth Karunaratne was named the captain and some of the experienced players were ignored, the unit clearly lacked experience and quality.

In the last World Cup, Sri Lanka was in the group which contained hosts New Zealand and Australia. They navigated the course picking up victories over Bangladesh, England, Afghanistan, and Scotland to see them finish third in the group behind the two hosts. However, in the quarter-finals, they fell to South Africa after a timid batting display.

Squad

Following the 2015 World Cup, Sri Lankan legends such as Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene called time on their decorated careers. However, the likes of Lasith Malinga and former captain Angelo Mathews stuck around and were named for the World Cup 2019 squad. They were joined by a couple of seasoned campaigners like Lahiru Thirimanne and Thisara Perera.

However, Sri Lanka perhaps missed a chance to blood some younger players in the intermediate period between the two tournaments as the average age of their squad was a touch under 30. Only two members of their squad, Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis, were under the age of 25.

Performance

It's perhaps hard to judge their performance against what they would have expected going into the tournament. Only the most ardent Sri Lankan supporter could have seen them making the top 4, but realistically they would have expected to beat Afghanistan and take the West Indies, Pakistan, and Bangladesh to a contest.

While their tournament started poorly against New Zealand, they narrowly edged Afghanistan in their second game of the tournament before two of their matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh were abandoned.

Sri Lanka would then pull off one of the biggest upsets of this World Cup when they beat tournament hosts England, defending only 233 runs. They managed their third victory of the tournament against the West Indies, who seemed to have completely disintegrated, allowing Sri Lanka to post their first and only 300+ score of the tournament.

Standouts and Discoveries

Sri Lanka was undoubtedly better with the bowling than batting in the tournament. While they were bowled out in 4 out of their 7 completed games, they also managed to bowl out England and Afghanistan, as well as getting West Indies 9 wickets down and Australia 7 down in their innings. The bowlers were once again led by the veteran Malinga, who racked up 13 wickets during the tournament, with best figures of 4/43 against England.

With the bat, the performance of Avishka Fernando has undoubtedly been a success. Despite missing half the games in the tournament. Fernando ended up with 203 runs from his 4 innings, placing him just behind the opening pair of Karunaratne and Perera, as well as Mathews. Fernando scored Sri Lanka's first century in the tournament and ended with an average over 50 with the second best strike rate too.

Advertisement

Disappointments

The biggest disappointment of the tournament was undoubtedly their opening game. While the team would have hoped that they could get the campaign off on the right foot and at least been competitive against New Zealand, instead they got all out within 30 overs.

Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry took 3 wickets each as Sri Lanka failed to build any momentum. Opener Karunaratne carried his bat through the innings, passing 50, but ran out of partners at the end. While the batters couldn't keep New Zealand's pace attack, the bowlers couldn't find their way either, losing the match within 20 overs and failed to take a single wicket as the Kiwis chasing down the paltry total in just over 16 overs.

Also Read: Campaign analysis of Afghanistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, and South Africa.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka Cricket Lasith Malinga Avishka Fernando 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Team
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, India vs Sri Lanka: 5 Sri Lankan players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets (Updated) after West Indies Vs Sri Lanka match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Twitter reacts as Avishka Fernando’s maiden ODI ton trumps Nicholas Pooran’s heroics | West Indies vs Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka vs India, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
Live Cricket Score: World Cup Live Cricket Score, Ball by Ball Commentary, Scorecard | India Vs Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
Three players who could bag good IPL deals because of their exciting World Cup performances
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Venue stats, head-to-head record, and key players
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Dhananjaya de Silva confident of Sri Lanka's chances against India
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Ideal playing XI for India against Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 44, Sri Lanka vs India- Why India will win the match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 315/10 (49.5 ov)
South Africa won by 10 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul
NZ 239/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 221/10 (49.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 18 runs
NZ VS IND live score
Semi Final 2 | Today, 09:30 AM
Australia
England
AUS VS ENG preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
TBC
NZ VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
ODI World Cup
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us