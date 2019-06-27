×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Are Australia on their way to taking home yet another trophy?

Shubham Athwani
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
40   //    27 Jun 2019, 20:13 IST

England v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
England v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Australia have become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019. They are now the table toppers with six wins in seven matches.

They reached the semifinals by defeating their arch-rivals England in Match 32 of the tournament held at Lord's on Tuesday. Australia comprehensively won the match by 64 runs, thanks to a century by the skipper Aaron Finch and a five-wicket haul from Jason Behrendorff.

Australia have been impressive right from the beginning of the tournament, defying the low expectations in the wake of sandpaper-gate. They started their campaign against Afghanistan at Bristol and won the match easily by 7 wickets. David Warner, was was at the center of the ball-tampering scandal and was returning to international cricket after a one-year ban, scored 89 runs and won the match for Australia.

In the second match, against West Indies, Australia just managed to win the match thanks to Nathan Coulter-Nile's 92-run knock and Mitchell Starc's five wickets.

Australia faced their first defeat at the hands of India. They lost the game by 36 runs after their bowlers had conceded a few too many runs.

But that setback seems to have been a wake-up call, as they haven't lost a game since then. They defeated Pakistan by 41 runs at Taunton, then Sri Lanka by 87 runs at The Oval. Australia then played against Bangladesh at Nottingham and won the match by 48 runs.

Both the openers, David Warner and Aaron Finch, are in the best form of their career, evident from the fact that they both are placed at number 1 and number 2 respectively in the leading run-scorers' list. And their batting hasn't even fully come to the party yet; Glenn Maxwell, their most explosive batsman, hasn't contributed much so far.

In the bowling department, Starc is the key bowler for Australia and he is also the leading wicket-taker of the tournament as of now. With the addition of Jason Behrendroff and Nathan Lyon, the Aussie bowling attack is looking good.

Australia will play against New Zealand and South Africa on June 29 and July 6 respectively. They would like to finish the round-robin stage at the top of the table, which would guarantee them an easier semifinal match-up.

Australia have already won the World Cup five times and are one of the biggest contenders to win this World Cup too. They have proven time and again that they excel at the big stage, and this tournament is turning out to be yet another example of that.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team David Warner Mitchell Starc
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Rising Australia are big contenders for the trophy
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 reasons why Australia can win the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: 3 key players who can win the game for Australia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 32, England vs Australia: Preview, pitch report, head to head stats and playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup points table 2019: Updated team standings after Australia vs Bangladesh match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Australia ride on David Warner century to seal comprehensive victory over Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: How David Warner has been able to silence the doubters and propel Australia forward
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 26, Australia vs Bangladesh: Why Australia will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Australia Vs Bangladesh- Predicted Playing XI and Key Players for Australia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 26, Australia vs Bangladesh, Preview, Playing XI, Weather Report, Head-to-Head Stats, Pitch Report & Live Streaming
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Yesterday
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 58/2 (16.2 ov)
LIVE
West Indies need 211 runs to won from 33.4 overs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us