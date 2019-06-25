×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Australia qualify for semifinals with crushing win over England  

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
224   //    25 Jun 2019, 23:16 IST

England v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
England v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Australia have defeated England by 64 runs in the 32nd match of the ICC World Cup 2019 played at Lord's, London on Tuesday. With this win, the Aussies have qualified for the semifinals.

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to field first. The Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch showed great courage on a tough batting wicket, and at the end of 10 overs Australia were 44 for 0.

After the power play, Warner and Finch continued to play with positive intent; the Australian captain Finch reached his fifty off 61 balls while Warner completed his half-century off 52 balls. Moeen Ali got the breakthrough, dismissing Warner for 53, after the two openers had added 123 runs.

Usman Khawaja came to the crease and struggled to time the ball. On the other hand, Finch continued his attacking approach. Ben Stokes dismissed Khawaja for 23; Khawaja and Finch had added 50 runs for the 2nd wicket.

Finch reached his century off 115 balls and was soon dismissed by Jofra Archer. The England bowlers then came back strongly to pick wickets at regular intervals. Alex Carey provided a quickfire 38 off 27 balls to help Australia post 285 for 7 in 50 overs.

Chasing the target of 286, it was not a great start for the hosts as they lost the wicket of James Vince off the second ball of the innings. Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendroff reduced England to 26 for 3 with their incisive bowling; at the end of 10 overs, the hosts were a sub-par 39 for 3.

After the power play, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes steadied the innings, before Behrendroff got the wicket of Bairstow to put England under further pressure. Stokes then combined with Jos Buttler to get the team closer to the target, by rotating the strike intelligently.

Just as things were looking good for England, Marcus Stoinis got the wicket of Buttler for 25. Buttler and Stokes had added 71 runs for the 5th wicket.

Stokes reached his fifty off 75 balls while Chris Woakes gave him good company. But again, when things had started looking manageable, Starc provided the breakthrough by dismissing Ben Stokes with a beauty of a yorker.

Advertisement

The rest of the England batting order failed to do much, and they were bowled out for 221 in 44.4 overs.

Brief scores: Australia 285 for 7 in 50 overs (Aaron Finch 100, David Warner 53, Chris Woakes 2/46) beat England 221 in 44.4 overs (Ben Stokes 89, Jonny Bairstow 27, Jason Behrendroff 5/44, Mitchell Starc 4/43) by 64 runs. 

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team England Cricket Mitchell Starc Ben Stokes
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: 3 key players who can win the game for Australia
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Top 3 clashes between Australia and England at the mega event
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, England Vs Australia: Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 32, England vs Australia Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 ways how England might not qualify for the semi-finals 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: Match details, venue stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 32, England vs Australia: Preview, pitch report, head to head stats and playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Jason Roy ruled out of Australia clash
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: How England might not qualify for the semifinals
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Buttler is the new Dhoni of world cricket, says Justin Langer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Yesterday
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Today
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us