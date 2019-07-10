×
World Cup 2019, Australia v England: 3 reasons why Australia can win and 3 reasons why the match could go England's way

Roald Grobler
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
22   //    10 Jul 2019, 20:10 IST

Australia cricket team
Australia cricket team

Australia and England will face off in the second semifinal of the World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham as both the teams look to put their best foot forward in order to stake a claim in the summit clash.

Australia finished their campaign in the group stage in second place, with seven wins out of nine and in the process sent across a wave of authority in their quest to defend the title. England too enjoyed a successful campaign, finishing in third place with six wins from nine matches.

Here are three reasons why Australia could win the match and 3 reasons why the match could swing in England's favor.

3 reasons why Australia can win the match

David Warner and Aaron Finch will hold the key for Australia
David Warner and Aaron Finch will hold the key for Australia

Batting form of the top order

It can be said that the match can be won or lost by the form of Australia’s openers. A good start is crucial for the team, considering their middle-order problems. David Warner (638 runs) is second on the run-scoring charts, with Aaron Finch (507 runs) in fourth place. The pair has amassed three century partnerships in this World Cup and if they provide a solid platform for Australia, England could be put under the pump. 

Carey’s versatile batting

Alex Carey scored the most runs, barring Warner and Finch, for Australia during the group phase, in a breakthrough tournament. He displayed a number of attributes, but most impressive was his ability to adapt according to the match-situation. Against England, Carey scored a quick-fire 38 off 27 balls. Against New Zealand he ability to play it slow and take it deep.

Carey’s versatility will be key on Thursday.

Mitchell Starc’s World Cup stats

Mitchell Starc loves the big stage and revels under pressure. Certainly, it would not be wrong to say that Starc reserves his best for World Cups. He picked up 22 wickets at the 2015 edition, ending up as the top wicket-taker. He followed it up with 26 at the World Cup 2019 group stage, the most-ever at a single edition tournament. Looking at these stats, Starc can be Australia’s trump card on Thursday.

3 Reasons why the match could swing in England's favor

Jason Roy
Jason Roy

Roy’s fireworks

It’s incredible what difference a single player can make to a team. In this case, Jason Roy for England. After two successive defeats against Sri Lanka and Australia, England’s batting looked benign. 

Roy walked back into the side for the games against India and New Zealand and the 28-year-old came brought out his aggressive best, helping England get off to a positive start. The swashbuckling opener scored 66 and 60 that helped England qualifiy for the semi-finals. England will hope for more fireworks from Roy on Thursday against an in-form Australian bowling unit.

Joe Root's consistency

Joe Root has been England’s most dependable batsman for a few years now. His consistency, whether test cricket or ODIs, is remarkable. Root scored 500 runs in the group phase, including two hundreds. He was outstanding in the first half, but lost form towards the end.

Root is due for runs and if he puts up a big knock on Thursday, England will be in with a good chance to advance into the finals.

England's fast bowling contingent

Jofra Archer and Mark Wood took a combined total of 33 wickets in the group phase as they wreaked havoc with their pace and ability to extract bounce from the wicket. 

Archer and Wood will undoubtedly be the key to restrict Australia's batting unit. Warner and Finch have been in some stunning form and with the England pace duo's ability to crank up the pace, in the process troubling the best of batsmen, if the pace battery manages to dislodge the top order early, Australia's middle order could be put to a stern test.

 

 

 

