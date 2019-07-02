×
World Cup 2019, Bangladesh vs India - 3 reasons why Bangladesh can beat India

Mohul Bhowmick
ANALYST
Feature
239   //    02 Jul 2019, 01:07 IST

Bangladesh's players celebrating against Afghanistan at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Bangladesh's players celebrating against Afghanistan at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Bangladesh take on India in the 40th game of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday. This match comes in the backdrop of India succumbing to a shock defeat against hosts England at the same venue on Sunday.

Bangladesh, who come into this game on the back of a win over Afghanistan, will be backing themselves to go for a victory.

Virat Kohli's men, however, will be tough nuts to crack and Bangladesh have their task cut out. However, we list three reasons why the Bangla Tigers can actually defeat India on Tuesday.

Shakib Al Hasan is in ominous form

Shakib Al Hasan in action
Shakib Al Hasan in action

Bangladesh's stalwart Shakib Al Hasan has been in fantastic form in this tournament and he will hope to come good against India at Edgbaston on Tuesday. Shakib, who plies his trade for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, is well acquainted with the Indian bowlers and he will be licking his lips at having a go against them.

Shakib has also been fantastic with the ball in his hand, having taken a five-wicket haul in Bangladesh's previous game against Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. He can spin a web within India's batting unit and can also exploit them.

They have nothing to lose

Bangladesh can play fearless cricket
Bangladesh can play fearless cricket

Bangladesh stand sixth in the points table of the ICC Cricket World Cup having won three games and lost three. They have practically nothing to lose or fear. When a team has this kind of mindset, then there is no saying how dangerous they can become. They can fight like the tigers that they are and give India a run for their money.

The battle at Edgbaston on Tuesday will be an interesting one between two subcontinental neighbouring sides and Bangladesh, who have always wanted to get one over India, will get no better chance to do so.

India look shaken

India lost their last game against England at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
India lost their last game against England at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India, who had been the best side in this World Cup until recently, succumbed to a shocking defeat against England at Edgbaston on Sunday. They look shaken and this is the best time for Bangladesh to hit them hard.

India have also taken a call by sending injured all-rounder Vijay Shankar back home and replacing him with KMayank Agarwal. This may restore some balance to the side but Bangladesh will believe that they can get a win over their neighbours.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shakib Al Hasan
