World Cup 2019: Bangladesh vs India, Match Preview

Rohit Sharma has been in terrific form for the Indian team in this World Cup

After suffering their first defeat of the 2019 World Cup, India will be looking to make amends when they square off against Bangladesh.

India have been the most consistent side in this tournament but still find themselves well short of top spot. Virat Kohli's men will have to win both their remaining games and hope Australia lose their final game if they are to climb to the summit of the table.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been really impressive in this World Cup, consistently testing the world's best teams. Mashrafe Mortaza has led his troops excellently against some top-quality sides and his captaincy will once again be tested against India.

Shakib Al Hasan, who has been in terrific form, will be the X-factor for Bangladesh with both bat and ball.

Match Details

Date: Tuesday, 2nd July 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 229

Avg 2nd Innings score: 183

Highest Total: 408/9 (50 Ov) by ENG vs NZ

Lowest Total: 70/10 (25.2 Ov) by AUS vs ENG

Highest Chased: 280/4 (53.3 Ov) by AUS vs ENG

Lowest Defended: 129/7 (20 Ov) by IND vs ENG

World Cup head-to-head

Total: 03

Bangladesh: 01

India: 02

Team News

Bangladesh

Bangladesh might field an extra bowler to contain the strong Indian batting lineup.

India

Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the tournament due to a toe injury. Mayank Agarwal will replace him in the squad.

Rishabh Pant should keep his place in the side after a decent outing.

Ravindra Jadeja could replace Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal to strengthen the batting lineup.

Squads

Bangladesh

Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal

India

Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Key Players

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal

Shakib al Hasan

Mustafizur Rahman

India

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Jasprit Bumrah

Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman

India

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah