World Cup 2019: Bangladesh vs India, Match Preview
After suffering their first defeat of the 2019 World Cup, India will be looking to make amends when they square off against Bangladesh.
India have been the most consistent side in this tournament but still find themselves well short of top spot. Virat Kohli's men will have to win both their remaining games and hope Australia lose their final game if they are to climb to the summit of the table.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, have been really impressive in this World Cup, consistently testing the world's best teams. Mashrafe Mortaza has led his troops excellently against some top-quality sides and his captaincy will once again be tested against India.
Shakib Al Hasan, who has been in terrific form, will be the X-factor for Bangladesh with both bat and ball.
Match Details
Date: Tuesday, 2nd July 2019
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 229
Avg 2nd Innings score: 183
Highest Total: 408/9 (50 Ov) by ENG vs NZ
Lowest Total: 70/10 (25.2 Ov) by AUS vs ENG
Highest Chased: 280/4 (53.3 Ov) by AUS vs ENG
Lowest Defended: 129/7 (20 Ov) by IND vs ENG
World Cup head-to-head
Total: 03
Bangladesh: 01
India: 02
Team News
Bangladesh
- Bangladesh might field an extra bowler to contain the strong Indian batting lineup.
India
- Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the tournament due to a toe injury. Mayank Agarwal will replace him in the squad.
- Rishabh Pant should keep his place in the side after a decent outing.
- Ravindra Jadeja could replace Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal to strengthen the batting lineup.
Squads
Bangladesh
Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal
India
Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav
Key Players
Bangladesh
- Tamim Iqbal
- Shakib al Hasan
- Mustafizur Rahman
India
- Rohit Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Jasprit Bumrah
Probable Playing XI
Bangladesh
Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mustafizur Rahman
India
Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah