World Cup 2019: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match Preview
The stage is set for the battle of the underdogs, with Sri Lanka set to take on Bangladesh at the Bristol County Ground on Tuesday. With their last match against Pakistan abandoned due to heavy rain, Sri Lanka will be hoping to make it count against Bangladesh, who lost two back-to-back matches after beating South Africa in their World Cup opener. Bangladesh would be eyeing to bounce back when they collide with their Asian rivals tomorrow. We can anticipate another enthralling encounter when both these sides meet in the 16th fixture of the 2019 ICC World Cup.
Match Details
Date: Tuesday, 11th June 2019
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: County Ground, Bristol
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 243
Avg 2nd Innings score: 216
Highest Total: 373/5 (50 Ov) by ENGW vs RSAW
Lowest Total: 92/10 (24.5 Ov) by ZIM vs ENG
Highest Chased: 359/4 (44.5 Ov) by ENG vs PAK
Lowest Defended: 182/10 (50 Ov) by NZ vs ENG
Team News
Bangladesh
- Shabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain might feature in the playing XI for this fixture.
- Mohammad Mithun and Mohammad Saifuddin can make way for the duo.
Sri Lanka
- Jeevan Mendis can make his way back to the starting line-up in place of Nuwan Pradeep, who has been ruled out of the game due to an injury.
Squads
Bangladesh
Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal
Sri Lanka
Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffery Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana
Key players
Bangladesh
- Tamim Iqbal
- Shakib al Hasan
- Mustafizur Rahman
Sri Lanka
- Kusal Perera
- Kusal Mendis
- Lasith Malinga
Probable Playing XI
Bangladesh
Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mohammad Mithun/Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain/Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin/Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman
Sri Lanka
Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratane (C), Lahiru Thirimane, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Matthews, Dhananjay de Silva/ Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Malinga