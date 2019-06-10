World Cup 2019: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Match Preview

Shakib Al Hasan has been in terrific form for the Bangladesh team

The stage is set for the battle of the underdogs, with Sri Lanka set to take on Bangladesh at the Bristol County Ground on Tuesday. With their last match against Pakistan abandoned due to heavy rain, Sri Lanka will be hoping to make it count against Bangladesh, who lost two back-to-back matches after beating South Africa in their World Cup opener. Bangladesh would be eyeing to bounce back when they collide with their Asian rivals tomorrow. We can anticipate another enthralling encounter when both these sides meet in the 16th fixture of the 2019 ICC World Cup.

Match Details

Date: Tuesday, 11th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 243

Avg 2nd Innings score: 216

Highest Total: 373/5 (50 Ov) by ENGW vs RSAW

Lowest Total: 92/10 (24.5 Ov) by ZIM vs ENG

Highest Chased: 359/4 (44.5 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Lowest Defended: 182/10 (50 Ov) by NZ vs ENG

Team News

Bangladesh

Shabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain might feature in the playing XI for this fixture.

Mohammad Mithun and Mohammad Saifuddin can make way for the duo.

Sri Lanka

Jeevan Mendis can make his way back to the starting line-up in place of Nuwan Pradeep, who has been ruled out of the game due to an injury.

Squads

Bangladesh

Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Abu Jayed, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Perera (wk), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffery Vandersay, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Jeevan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana

Key players

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal

Shakib al Hasan

Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera

Kusal Mendis

Lasith Malinga

Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mohammad Mithun/Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain/Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (C), Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin/Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka

Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratane (C), Lahiru Thirimane, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Matthews, Dhananjay de Silva/ Milinda Siriwardana, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal and Lasith Malinga