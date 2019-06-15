×
World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle replaces the "Universe Boss" logo on his bat as per ICC's instruction

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
News
15 Jun 2019, 10:25 IST

The
The "Universe Boss" logo was removed on Gayle's bat

What's the news?

After his request to include the "Universe Boss" logo on his bat was turned down by ICC, West Indies opener Chris Gayle made amends by placing a logo that read "The Boss" on his willow.

However, as per ICC's rules, personal messages are not allowed on any sporting equipment and it needs to be seen if Gayle would face any action for this move.

In case you didn't know...

MS Dhoni sported The Army Insignia on his wicketkeeper gloves in India's first game against South Africa. Citing violation of the equipment regulation, MS Dhoni was asked to remove the logo on his gloves.

In a similar case, Gayle wanted a logo of a message to be inserted on his bat. However, ICC rejected the request based on the same law which had disallowed Dhoni of sporting the army insignia on his gloves.

The heart of the matter

In the match against England, Chris Gayle's bat had a "The Boss" logo on it which is yet again a violation of the ICC's D.1 regulation.

Chris Gayle continued with a personal message on his bat
Chris Gayle continued with a personal message on his bat

The D.1 regulation states:

No Logo shall be permitted to be displayed on Cricket Clothing or Cricket Equipment, other than a National Logo, a Commercial Logo, an Event Logo, a Manufacturer’s Logo, a Player’s Bat Logo, a Charity Logo or a Non-Commercial Logo as provided in these regulations.

It now needs to be seen whether any action would be taken on Gayle regarding his violation of an ICC regulation.

What's next?

Despite starting well, Gayle fell early in West Indies' game against England. The Caribbeans were eventually bowled out for 212 before the home team chased down the target with almost 17 overs to go and 8 wickets left in hand.

West Indies would now want Gayle to step up if they have to make any further progress in the tournament.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket England Cricket MS Dhoni Chris Gayle 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads
