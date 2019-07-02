World Cup 2019: Cricket fraternity reacts as Rohit Sharma’s record-breaking ton seals India’s semi-final spot
Both India and Bangladesh had a lot at stake when they went head to head today (July 2) at Edgbaston. The Men in Blue wanted to seal their World Cup semi-final berth before the last game of the group stages, while Bangla Tigers wanted to lead the race to the semis. In the end, it was India whose wish was fulfilled, with a 28-run victory over their opponent.
When Bangladesh came out to bat, they were cautious in their approach. Things were looking under control until Tamim Iqbal jabbed one into the stumps. Soumya Sarkar and Shakib Al Hasan added stability to the innings, but the former hit one straight at Virat Kohli and threw away his wicket.
Since then, every Bangladeshi batsman, barring Mosaddek Hossain, got a good start. But none had the temperament to bat long and produce a match-winning knock. Shakib Al Hasan is an exception amongst an otherwise ordinary batting performance. The all-rounder tried his best with his 74-ball 66, but once he was gone, even the most optimistic of Bangladeshi fans considered the game to be over. The partnership between Sabbir Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin was once looking intimidating, but Jasprit Bumrah put the final nail in Bangladesh’s coffin by dismissing the former.
Unlike the England match, India opted to play their shots from the very beginning against their neighbours. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma built a 180-run partnership, with the latter shattering numerous records with his fourth ton in World Cup 2019.
At one stage, India were looking set for a 350+ plus, but Mustafizur Rahman brought Bangladesh back into the game. Rishabh Pant looked in good touch for his 41-ball 48, but things went a bit gloomy after his dismissal. Mahendra Singh Dhoni somehow carried the innings forward and India could only manage to put up 314.
For the umpteenth time, Rohit Sharma is the star of the match. His good run of form continued with a 92-ball 104. With this century, he became the first Indian to score four hundreds in a World Cup, and also the second batsman in the World. He is also just one hundred away from equaling Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 6 World Cup tons.