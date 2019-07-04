World Cup 2019: Different qualifying scenarios for semi-finals

Who will India face in the semi-final of the World Cup?

The league stage of the 12th edition of the World Cup is about to end with only two meaningful clashes left - India taking on Sri Lanka at Leeds and Australia taking on old foes South Africa in Manchester. Pakistan have a very bleak (almost impossible) chance of qualifying for the semi-finals. They will need to beat Bangladesh by 311 runs after scoring 350 runs in the board. They will need to restrict Bangladesh under 84 runs if they post a total of 400. If Bangladesh opt to bat first, Pakistan will be eliminated even before a ball has been bowled. Hence, India, Australia, England and New Zealand are likely to be the four semi-finalists.

England will finish on 3rd position on the points table with 12 points and New Zealand will most probably qualify on the 4th position with 11 points. The only places to be decided are the first and second place. Both India and Australia play their last league match on Saturday. Here, we look at the possible semi-finals line ups depending upon the result of these two matches.

1. If India win and Australia lose

If India end up beating Sri Lanka in their last league match and Australia are beaten by South Africa, then India will qualify as table toppers and will face New Zealand in the first semi-final at Manchester on 9th July while Australia will clash with arch-rivals England at Edgbaston on 11th July.

2. If India lose and Australia win

If Sri Lanka are able to cause an upset by beating India and Australia are able to get past the challenge of South Africa, then the points table would not be affected and Australia will face New Zealand in the first semi-final at Manchester on 9th July while India will clash with hosts England at Edgbaston on 11th July.

3. If India and Australia both lose

In the extreme case of both India and Australia being beaten by their respective opponents in their last league matches, Australia will qualify as table toppers with 14 points and India will finish on the second position on the points table with 13 points. In that case, Australia will face New Zealand in the first semi-final at Manchester on 9th July while India will clash with the hosts England at Edgbaston on 11th July.