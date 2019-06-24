World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: 3 key players who can win the game for Australia

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 48 // 24 Jun 2019, 19:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Hosts England take on their perennial rivals Australia in the mother of all contests at Lord's on Tuesday in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019. While the visitors from Down Under hold a psychological advantage over the 'Poms' due to a good record against them, Eoin Morgan's men are unlikely to shy away from the challenge.

Aaron Finch's men look in fine nick, as do England (barring the game against Sri Lanka on a slow pitch), but it is very difficult to take a call regarding who the favorite is to win this game. It will be a balanced contest, with Australia maybe holding a tiny edge due to their slightly better current form.

Here, we look at three key players who can win the game for the Kangaroos on Tuesday.

1. David Warner

David Warner

Australian opener and former vice-captain David Warner holds the key for his side to get off to a good start in their game against England at Lord's on Tuesday. Warner has come back to international cricket after a year away post the sandpaper ball-tampering fiasco in South Africa, and he has set the World Cup on fire with scores of 89*, 3, 56, 107, 26 and 166.

Warner is an important player for Australia, and the management would expect him to play well on Tuesday to set his side on course for a big total. England on the other hand need to see his back quickly if they are to restrict Australia to a low score.

2. Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch

Australia's captain and David Warner's opening partner Aaron Finch is another key player who can wreak havoc and take the attack to England on Tuesday. Finch is an aggressive player who can be very dangerous while the fielding restrictions are still in place. He has scores of 66, 6, 36, 82, 153 and 53 this World Cup, and will be licking his lips to have a go against the old enemy.

Finch is very good straight down the ground and that is the region where he is most likely to target the opposition bowlers. England need to take his wicket quickly if they are to prevent Australia from running away with the game.

3. Mitchell Starc

Left arm pacer Mitchell Starc is another Australian player who will carry a big threat for England on Tuesday. He can bring the ball back in to the right-handers and take it away from the left-handers; this will come in handy at Lord's.

Starc has been amongst the wickets this World Cup, having also taken a five-wicket haul against the West Indies at Trent Bridge on 6th June. Captain Aaron Finch will be looking to him whenever he needs a wicket.

Australia bank heavily on Starc, and for their sake he must come good on Tuesday.