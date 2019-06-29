World Cup 2019, England vs India: Predicted Playing 11 and key players for England

England and India are all set to battle tomorrow

The World Cup 2019 is all set to play host to a thrilling battle on Sunday as an unbeaten Indian side is set to take on the hosts England in Edgbaston, Birmingham. The Men in Blue need just one more win to make their way into the knockout stages while the hosts find themselves in a spot of bother.

England have 8 points so far with four wins in seven matches. The hosts would be hoping to climb up the points table as the knockout stages are only a few days away. With a possibility of a surprise exit looming large, England will need to bring their A-game to the field against India.

The side would be hoping to go on the field with a positive approach, leaving behind the result of their previous games. Having lost their last two games, England could be expected to make a change or two.

Replacing James Vince at the top could be Jason Roy, who is slated to make a recovery to full fitness that will see him slot back in his usual position along with Jonny Bairstow. The side wouldn't make any changes in their middle order which seems quite balanced with Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes at number 3, 4, and 5 respectively.

The lower order of the side also looks in great touch with Jos Buttler being his aggressive best and Moeen Ali proving his skill as all-rounder, more so with the bat in hand. Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood will be the four prime bowlers for the English side as they have done well in the World Cup.

Key Players for England

Eoin Morgan and Jofra Archer could be the X-factors for their side.

The two star performers of England in this year's World Cup will need to produce a top performance if the hosts hope to defeat India. Eoin Morgan with his captaincy and batting skills can prove to be the cornerstone for his side in the must-win game.

Additionally, Jofra Archer has the ability to turn the game in England's favour with his pace and bounce that could trouble the Indian batsmen if conditions are suited to fast bowling.

Predicted Playing 11

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, and Mark Wood.