World Cup 2019: England vs West Indies, Match Preview

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
104   //    13 Jun 2019, 16:37 IST

Sheldon Cottrell's performance will be crucial for the Windies
Sheldon Cottrell's performance will be crucial for the Windies

As we move into the third week of the ICC World Cup 2019, co-hosts England are set to play West Indies at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Friday. After losing to Pakistan, England bounced back against Bangladesh and registered a comprehensive win. On the other hand, the Windies, who were once struggling to qualify for the World Cup, have been one of the most impressive teams in the tournament. We can expect an intriguing battle when these two teams square off tomorrow.

 

Match Details

 Date: Friday, 14th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

  


Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 250

Avg 2nd Innings score: 214

Highest Total: 373/3 (50 Ov) by ENG vs PAK

Lowest Total: 65/10 (24 Ov) by USA vs AUS

Highest Chased: 306/7 (49 Ov) by NZ vs ENG

Lowest Defended: 251/7 (50 Ov) by ENG vs SL

Head-to-Head at World Cups

Total: 06

England: 05

West Indies: 01

 

Team News

 England

  • Moeen Ali is expected to make a comeback into the starting line-up.
  • Mark Wood or Liam Plunkett could make way for him

West Indies

  • Andre Russell might feature in the playing XI in place of Kemar Roach.
  • Darren Bravo will keep his place in the team, ahead of Evin Lewis.


Squads

 England

Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

West Indies

Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.

 

Key Players

 England

  • Jason Roy
  • Jos Butler
  • Jofra Archer

West Indies

  • Chris Gayle
  • Shai Hope
  • Jason Holder 

 

Probable Playing XI

 England

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood/Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

West Indies

Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cotrell, Oshane Thomas

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket England Cricket Eoin Morgan Jason Holder 2019 Cricket World Cup Teams & Squads West Indies Cricket World Cup Team England Cricket World Cup Team
Fetching more content...
