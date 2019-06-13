World Cup 2019: England vs West Indies, Match Preview
As we move into the third week of the ICC World Cup 2019, co-hosts England are set to play West Indies at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Friday. After losing to Pakistan, England bounced back against Bangladesh and registered a comprehensive win. On the other hand, the Windies, who were once struggling to qualify for the World Cup, have been one of the most impressive teams in the tournament. We can expect an intriguing battle when these two teams square off tomorrow.
Match Details
Date: Friday, 14th June 2019
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 250
Avg 2nd Innings score: 214
Highest Total: 373/3 (50 Ov) by ENG vs PAK
Lowest Total: 65/10 (24 Ov) by USA vs AUS
Highest Chased: 306/7 (49 Ov) by NZ vs ENG
Lowest Defended: 251/7 (50 Ov) by ENG vs SL
Head-to-Head at World Cups
Total: 06
England: 05
West Indies: 01
Team News
England
- Moeen Ali is expected to make a comeback into the starting line-up.
- Mark Wood or Liam Plunkett could make way for him
West Indies
- Andre Russell might feature in the playing XI in place of Kemar Roach.
- Darren Bravo will keep his place in the team, ahead of Evin Lewis.
Squads
England
Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood
West Indies
Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran, Kemar Roach, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas.
Key Players
England
- Jason Roy
- Jos Butler
- Jofra Archer
West Indies
- Chris Gayle
- Shai Hope
- Jason Holder
Probable Playing XI
England
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood/Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
West Indies
Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cotrell, Oshane Thomas