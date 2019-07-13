World Cup 2019: Final, Eng vs NZ - England's Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players

Will England make any changes in the playing XI?

After thrashing arch-rivals Australia in a one-sided affair in the semi-final, England will go in the final of the 2019 World Cup as the favorites to lift the trophy. England did take some time to figure out their best combination due to injuries and indifferent form, but they now look a well-settled unit with every base covered. The hosts have played the last three games with an unchanged side. Will they stick to the same XI in the final or spring in a surprise?

Openers

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow has arguably been the best opening combination in the tournament. If they give England yet another solid start against the Kiwis, it will be the game for the hosts.

Middle-order

Joe Root, Eoin Morgan

Joe Root has been in sensational form in World Cup 2019. He is currently the fourth-highest run-getter of the tournament. Skipper Eoin Morgan will look to attack left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner.

Wicket-keeper and All-rounders

Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes

Jos Buttler hasn't had much to do in this tournament so far but he is certainly one of the best finishers in the business. Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes have contributed tremendously in the World Cup so far and will look to do the same in the final.

Bowlers

Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood

England might continue with the tactic of playing with four genuine quick bowlers and a spinner, which means Moeen Ali might miss out once again.

Key Players

Jason Roy

Jason Roy gave England a brisk start in the semi-final against Australia before getting controversially dismissed on 85. It will be interesting to see how Roy deals with New Zealand's new-ball attack.

Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes pushed Australia on the back-foot with an outstanding spell with the new ball. Woakes will fancy his chances to get a few wickets against a vulnerable looking New Zealand top-order.

England's Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood