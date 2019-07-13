World Cup 2019: Final, England vs New Zealand Match Prediction - Who will win the match?

Ross Taylor on the floor as Buttler breaks the stumps

Two teams that fought their way to the final four will fight it out for the 2019 World Cup title on Sunday at the home of cricket, Lords. Both England and New Zealand have been beaten and bruised but to their credit, against all odds, they have earned themselves a shot at the ultimate glory - winning the World Cup.

While England won it's last two must-win group games, the Kiwis outplayed the in-form Indian team. Not many would have given New Zealand a chance against a strong Indian outfit but the Black Caps displayed tremendous grit and determination and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat making way to their second World Cup final.

They will be up against the pre-tournament favorites England. England's World Cup campaign was derailed because of the two shocking defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. But the team, in the middle of extreme criticism, made a stunning comeback and now find themselves just a step away from being crowned the World Champions.

Will the toss be crucial?

England's batting has crumbled a couple of times while chasing in the tournament and thus they might want to put runs on the board in the high-pressure game. On the other hand, New Zealand will also look to bat first and put pressure on the hosts with it's bowling attack in the second innings.

Where will the final be won?

England

England's strong batting line-up will be challenged by New Zealand's bowling attack. India failed to see-off the opening spells of Matt Henry and Trent Boult and that eventually cost them the game. If England's top-order can keep the Kiwi bowlers at bay in the first 15 overs, half the battle will be won.

New Zealand

While all eyes are on New Zealand's bowling-attack, the openers will need to get their act together in the big finals. Martin Guptill, who was the leading run-scorer in World Cup 2015, has been awfully out of form this time around. If Guptill and Nicholls can somehow provide a strong start to their team, it will be a big advantage for New Zealand.

Who will win the match?

New Zealand will be well aware of their shortcomings in the batting department, something that can cost them the World Cup. A well-settled England side will fancy it's chances against the Kiwis and will start the final as the favorites to lift it's maiden World Cup title.