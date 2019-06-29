×
World Cup 2019: Former Indian opener Srikkanth picks India's ideal No.4 for the game against England

89   //    29 Jun 2019, 19:09 IST

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant
Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant

What's the story?

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth has expressed his desire to see Rishabh Pant bat at number four for India against England. According to Srikkanth, it's time the youngster gets his opportunity and absorbs the conditions in England.

In case you don't know…

Wicket-keeper batsman Pant was not selected in the World Cup squad initially, but called up on after an injury to Shikhar Dhawan. He however, is yet to get his opportunity on the big stage, as the management is relying on Vijay Shankar's all-round abilities.

The heart of the matter:

After India's thumping victory in the last game against West Indies, Srikkanth reviewed the journey of 'Men in Blue' in the World Cup 2019 in a column.

There have been several questions on the Indian middle-order due to their poor performance in the last two matches against Afghanistan and West Indies.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder, Vijay Shankar, who showed glimpses of his temperament and sound technique in series against New Zealand and Australia, has registered scores of 14, 29 and 15 in the three games he has featured in.

Many experts of the game and former players alike believe that the aggressive left-hander should be included in the playing XI of India, as he is considered to be a kind of player who possesses the X-factor; someone who can change the momentum of the game in a matter of few deliveries.

Speaking on the same, Kris Srikkanth asserted:

"In the middle-order, Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav have yet to really convince. I think it’s fair to say that their approach needs some fine-tuning. They have brought him over here now, he is ready to go and, most importantly, he has played in England before so he understands the conditions."

What's next?

Virat Kohli's Indian team is set to face the hosts England tomorrow at the Edgbaston stadium of Birmingham. It will be interesting to see whether Pant takes the field in the all-important clash. 

