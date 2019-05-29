World Cup 2019 History: Pakistan's 1992 World Cup Winning XI - Where are they now?

1992 World Cup winner Imran Khan is currently the Prime Minister of Pakistan

The 1975 edition of World Cup organised by International Cricket Council (ICC) became a huge hit in the world of cricket. Fans gathered from every nook and corner of the globe to witness the world class tournament. The success of the World Cup in 1975 led to its continuation in the later years. So much so that the 12th edition of the World Cup is all set to begin from the 30th May in England and Wales.

However, the 5th edition of the World Cup which went on air in the year 1992 was a historic one for Pakistan. That was the year when they finally lifted their first ever World Cup trophy. The victory came under the leadership of Imran Khan. Also, this was the first time that the teams wore coloured jerseys in the World Cup.

Pakistan and England were the 2 teams that reached the finals of the tournament after toppling the rest of the sides. Melbourne Cricket Ground hosted this majestic final where Pakistan elected to bat first after winning the toss.

The Men in Green won the final by a margin of 22 runs. The Pakistani playing XI featured some big names like Rameez Raja, Wasim Akram, Javed Miandad and many more. 27 years have passed since that night and today we will have a look at all the 11 Pakistani players who played the final and where are they now?

#1 Aamer Sohail

Aamir Sohail opened the innings for Pakistan in the finals.

Pakistan decided to bat first in the final match against England. Aamir Sohail was the man who opened the innings for Pakistan in that match. He could not get Pakistan off to a good start as he lost his wicket at the score of just 4 runs after playing 19 balls. He became the victim of England’s fast bowler DR Pringle who grabbed 3 wickets in that match.

Currently, Aamir Sohail is one of the leading contenders for becoming the chief selector of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Sohail would get the seat as soon as the 3-year contract of Inzamam ends in July.

