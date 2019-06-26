World Cup 2019: How England can still qualify for semi-finals even if they lose their remaining games

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10 326 // 26 Jun 2019, 16:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

England v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Going into the ongoing edition of the World Cup, many pundits put their money on England to win the coveted trophy. The Three Lions have had many commendable World Cup campaigns thus far, but none of them resulted in the trophy.

But the current English players were considered far more superior than their predecessors. They reached the top of the ODI rankings under the leadership of Eoin Morgan. However, around a month into the tournament, England fans are worried about making it to the semi-finals, let alone win the tournament.

Losses against Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Australia have dented their hopes as they find sitting uncomfortably in the sixth position, with Bangladesh breathing down their neck. To rub salt to their wounds, their last two league stage opponents are New Zealand and India, who are yet to lose a game. However, it is not curtains for their campaign yet, as calculations show how they can qualify even if they lose both of their remaining games:

#1 Bangladesh lose both of their remaining games and end with 7 points

England currently has 8 points from 6 games, while Bangladesh has 7 from as many games. The Tigers face their Asian rivals Pakistan and India next.

While India has not lost a match yet, Pakistan has momentum on their side after beating South Africa. Hence, if Bangladesh fails to win either of the two games, England will stay ahead of them.

#2 Pakistan lose to both New Zealand and Afghanistan and end with 7 points

This is where it gets interesting. If English fans thought Bangladesh is the only team to be worried about, they were wrong. Pakistan might have only 5 points so far, but they have played a match less. Their remaining three games are against New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Hence, England might need Pakistan to beat Bangladesh which will leave the men in green with 7 points. Another win will mean 9 points in their kitty, one more than what England have currently. Pakistan’s defeat against both New Zealand and Afghanistan is what England needs to pray for.

1 / 2 NEXT