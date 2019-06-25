×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: How questionable team selections could hurt India at the business end of the tournament

Jamsheed Dadachanji
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
153   //    25 Jun 2019, 14:49 IST

India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India had started its World Cup 2019 campaign with convincing wins against South Africa, Australia, Pakistan and displayed amazing level of consistency. However, the untimely injury to star opener Shikhar Dhawan which subsequently ruled him out of the tournament, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar being ruled out for atleast the next few games with a hamstring injury, has left India with quite a few concerns.

India took on Afghanistan in their last game at Southampton and received a thorough reality check. Having opted to bat first, India lost Rohit Sharma early in their innings. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli provided much needed solidity, ably supported by Vijay Shankar as well. However, India's middle order struggled to accelerate, showing very less intent.

India's Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar also highlighted the said fact by commenting on MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav's slow innings -

“I felt slightly disappointed, it could have been much better. I was also not happy with the partnership between Kedar and Dhoni, it was very slow. We batted 34 overs of spin bowling and scored 119 runs. This was one area where we didn’t look comfortable at all. There was no positive intent.”
Dhoni during India v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Dhoni during India v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

MS Dhoni managed to score just 28 runs of 52 balls, while Kedar Jadhav ended up scoring 52 of 68 balls and India were restricted to a below par score of 224/8 in their 50 overs. It was India's lowest score batting first while consuming their full quota of 50 overs since 2015.

However, Indian bowlers impressed and held their nerves. Jasprit Bumrah delivered once again with fantastic bowling display and bailed India out of a tricky situation. Mohammed Shami too chipped in and gave away only 4 runs in the final over, which included a well deserved hat-trick. India just about managed to beat Afghanistan by a narrow margin of 11 runs.

The World Cup has reached its business end and India has a few concerns going ahead. The selection of Rishabh Pant as a replacement for Shikhar Dhawan seems to be a very questionable decision. India currently does not have a reserve opener and picking Rishabh Pant is not solving any purpose.

In event of untimely injury to existing openers (Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul), India will have to gamble to play Kohli as an opener. While already having Dinesh Karthik in the World Cup squad, the replacement selection of Pant for Dhawan is highly questionable.

Advertisement

India could have gone for experienced Ajinkya Rahane instead, who would have been extremely useful as a reserve opener in UK conditions. India also has the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw among others to fill in reserve opener's role.

Also with Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out for next few matches atleast, India no longer bat deep. The likes of Kuldeep, Shami, Bumrah and Chahal are not at all known for batting. With India's middle order looking rusty, it would make sense of involving an all-round utility player like Ravindra Jadeja in the playing 11 to strengthen their batting.

Jadeja fielding during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Jadeja fielding during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Jadeja can play a huge role in providing the much needed balance to the Indian team. Having known for his all-round exploits, Jadeja would provide much needed impetus in not only batting department, but also as an excellent fielder and useful bowler. India would be much more confident as a team going forward by including Ravindra Jadeja in their line-up.

India had started their World cup campaign in an emphatic fashion and the entire nation is hopeful that it will manage to get the World Cup home.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: List of players ruled out of the tournament due to injury
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Team of the tournament so far
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Rating the performances of the teams at the halfway point of the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 most debatable selections 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Most Wickets Taken | Who will be the top wicket-taker by the end of the tournament?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Two forced changes that India could make against Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: The X-Factor for each  team in the tournament
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Scenario for another India vs Pakistan clash in the tournament
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 2 selections in the Indian squad that may turn out to be blunders
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 players who could debut for India after the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Yesterday
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32
AUS 26/0 (6.0 ov)
ENG
LIVE
England won the toss and elected to bowl.
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us