×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: How South Africa stumbled against their bogeyman opponents yet again

Sachin Iyer
ANALYST
Feature
41   //    20 Jun 2019, 14:19 IST

New Zealand v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
New Zealand v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The 25th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 saw South Africa getting defeated by New Zealand by 4 wickets. With this defeat, South Africa are almost out of this year's contest.

In fact, history has an interesting tale to tell about the rivalry between New Zealand and South Africa. This is the third consecutive edition where the Black Caps have been responsible for the exit of the Proteas from the World Cup.

In the past two editions it happened during the quarter-finals and semi-finals, but this year it occurred during the group stage match. Let us look at how the Proteas have fared against their bogeyman opponents over the years:

2011 World Cup: New Zealand won by 49 runs

Jesse Ryder
Jesse Ryder

In the third quarter-final of the 2011 World Cup, New Zealand batted first and lost both the openers cheaply. But a gritty partnership between Jesse Ryder (83 runs off 121 balls) and Ross Taylor (43 runs off 72 balls) bought them back into the game.

Kane Williamson (38 runs off 41 balls) scored some runs during the latter part of the innings which helped them post 221 runs on the board.

Chasing 222 for victory, South Africa were at a comfortable position of 108/2 after the 24 over mark. But Jacob Oram (9-1-39-4) and Nathan McCullum (10-1-24-3) ran through the Protean middle-order and they were eventually all out for 172.

Oram was the player of the match for his impressive bowling spell of 9-1-39-4.

2015 World Cup: New Zealand won by 4 wickets

Martin Guptill
Martin Guptill
Advertisement

In the first semi-final of the 2015 World Cup, South Africa came out to bat first. Even though they lost the Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock early, Faf du Plessis (82 runs from 107 balls) and Rilee Rossouw (39 runs from 53 balls) built a handy partnership in the middle overs which laid the platform for AB de Villiers (65 runs from 45 balls) and David Miller (49 runs from 18 balls) to unleash in the slog overs.

In the rain-affected match, the target for New Zealand was 298 from 43 overs. Martin Guptill (34 runs from 38 balls) and Brendon McCullum (59 runs from 26 balls) gave a dream start to the Kiwis as they scored 71 runs from the first 6 overs.

Even though they lost wickets at regular intervals, Grant Elliott made sure that New Zealand remained victorious in the end. Elliott was awarded the Man of the match award for his match winning knock of 84 from 73 balls.

2019 World Cup: New Zealand won by 4 wickets

New Zealand v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
New Zealand v South Africa - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

During the group stage match between South Africa and New Zealand, it was a must-win game for South Africa as they had lost their first three games against England, Bangladesh and India. The 4th game against West Indies ended without a result due to rain. They won the 5th game against Afghanistan by 9 wickets and they couldn't afford to lose any more matches if they hoped to progress to the semi-finals.

Batting first, South Africa scored a fighting total of 241 on a tough pitch with the help of half-centuries from Hashim Amla (55 runs from 83 balls) and Rassie van der Dussen (67 runs from 64 balls).

Chasing 242, New Zealand were at one stage 80/4, but Kane Williamson played a captain's knock and led them from the front with his gritty 106 from 138 balls. Colin de Grandhomme with a 47 ball 60 eased the pressure off Williamson and gave him the liberty to leave good balls.

With 8 runs required off the last over, Williamson finished it off with a six and four off consecutive deliveries. This defeat all but shut down the hopes of South Africa to get into the semi-finals.

Williamson was awarded the Man of the match award for his unbeaten century.


South Africa also lost to New Zealand at the Super 8 stage of the 2007 World Cup, although that didn't knock them out of the tournament (they went on to lose in the semifinals to Australia). The Proteas haven't defeated the Kiwis at the World Cup since 1999, and it seems clear they have a mental block against this particular opposition.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 South Africa Cricket New Zealand Cricket Kane Williamson
Advertisement
World Cup points table 2019: Updated team standings after New Zealand vs South Africa match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 25, New Zealand vs South Africa Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: The brain fade moment that cost South Africa the game against New Zealand
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 25, New Zealand vs South Africa, Preview, Playing XI, Weather Report, Head-to-Head Stats, Pitch Report & Live Streaming
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Most Runs, Most Wickets  (Updated) after NZ v SA Match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 25, New Zealand vs South Africa: Why South Africa will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Twitter lauds Kane Williamson after a captain's knock to clinch a thrilling win against South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 25, NZ v SA: Predicted playing XI and key players for South Africa
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs South Africa (19th June'19): When and where to watch live streaming, telecast details, live score | World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 reasons why South Africa deserve to be eliminated
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Yesterday
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26
AUS 14/0 (3.3 ov)
BAN
LIVE
Australia won the toss and elected to bat.
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us