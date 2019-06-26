×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: Ideal playing XI for India against West Indies

Balakrishna
ANALYST
Feature
213   //    26 Jun 2019, 01:37 IST

Who will play the next game - Rishabh Pant (left) or Vijat Shankar (right)?
Who will play the next game - Rishabh Pant (left) or Vijat Shankar (right)?

After escaping with a narrow win against the spirited Afghanistan side, Team India will be looking to get back into the groove by putting on a professional performance against West Indies. India will square off against the Caribbean side at the Old Trafford in Manchester on 27th June, in match 34 of the ICC World Cup 2019.

India are currently at the third position in the points table whereas West Indies are placed 8th.

West Indies will have to play the remainder of the tournament without the services of their star all-rounder, Andre Russell. Russell's absence will likely hurt the West Indies team's progress during the slog overs. But with or without Russell, they will have to defeat India on Thursday in order to keep their slim semi-final hopes alive.

India on the other hand are still undefeated in the tournament and have almost sealed a semi-final spot. They will still have 3 games left to play after this encounter.

The venue for the game is conducive to batting as 291, 397 and 336 runs have been scored in the last 3 matches during the first innings. So we can expect another high-scoring match this Thursday.

Even though India's batting department disappointed against Afghanistan, the bowlers held their own and produced a collective performance to hand a hard-earned victory. Mohammad Shami, who replaced the injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the clash, picked up a hat-trick in the last over. Jasprit Bumrah was his usual self and put on another match-winning performance. The wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal along with Hardik Pandya also played their parts well to round off a cumulative effort.

In the batting though, everyone barring Virat Kolhi struggled to score runs freely. MS Dhoni even faced criticism from retired cricketers due to his slow-paced innings. Kedar Jadhav scored a fighting half-century but he could not accelerate the innings the way the team management would have liked.

India did not get a good start in the last match as Rohit Sharma was dismissed early in the innings. Rohit will look to get back among the runs in the upcoming clash, and set a solid platform for the Indian middle order.


India might be tempted to replace Vijay Shankar with Rishabh Pant in the middle order. Shankar has played in the last two matches but hasn't done enough to cement his place in the playing XI. He didn't bowl even a single over during the last match.

Advertisement

So if the team management does not consider him as a bowling option, then they should pick a better batsman like Dinesh Karthik or Pant in his place. The inclusion of the attacking Pant will definitely add some variety to the batting line-up. But India might require the services of the sixth bowler during the upcoming clashes against teams like England, so they might stick with Shankar for now.

Thus, India will in all likelihood play with the same XI during the upcoming clash as there is no pressing need to change the current winning combination.

India's ideal XI

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rishabh Pant Vijay Shankar
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Why Rishabh Pant should be included in the playing XI against West Indies
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: One brave change India must make for the game against West Indies
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs West Indies: Ideal playing XI for both teams
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: How India can solve the No. 4 conundrum in the game against West Indies
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Three West Indian players India should watch out
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Old Trafford, Manchester Weather Forecast for India vs West Indies clash on Thursday
RELATED STORY
The West Indies' domination and India's historic Win - World Cup Cricket 1979 to 1987
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Complete squads and playing XI of all ten teams
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: West Indies vs New Zealand Match Preview
RELATED STORY
From one-sided affairs to heavy downpour - A look at the World Cup so far
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Yesterday
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Today
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us