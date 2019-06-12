×
World Cup 2019: Ideal playing XI for India against New Zealand

Balakrishna
ANALYST
Feature
1.43K   //    12 Jun 2019, 21:27 IST

Will Mohammad Shami get back into the XI for the next match?
Will Mohammad Shami get back into the XI for the next match?

India commenced its World Cup 2019 campaign with two successive wins, against Australia and South Africa. They will look to seal a hat-trick of wins when they square off against New Zealand on 13 June at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

The biggest advantage for India is that both their batting and bowling departments have operated in unison in the first two matches. That will be a key factor in overcoming the New Zealand challenge in the upcoming game.

Yuzvendra Chahal's four-wicket haul and Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 122 set up India’s win in the first match against South Africa. Against Australia, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli had top outings with the bat.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's three-wicket haul put to rest the doubts around his efficiency. And in the company of Jasprit Bumrah, who has five wickets from two games, the pace duo have been close to their best.

However, a fracture to Shikhar Dhawan's thumb has ruled him out of the World Cup for a period of three weeks, which will see a shuffle in the batting order. With KL Rahul set to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order, the number four spot is yet again up for grabs.

Vijay Shankar and Mohammad Shami should replace Shikhar Dhawan and Kuldeep Yadav respectively

Vijay Shankar
Vijay Shankar

With the vacancy at the number four spot, either of Vijay Shankar or Dinesh Karthik will be slotted into the middle order. And with the seaming conditions bound to assist the quick bowlers at Trent Bridge, Mohammad Shami could be given a look-in at the expense of Kuldeep Yadav.

Shami, who will be essaying the role of the third specialist seamer in the playing XI, could be more than handy in such conditions and can prove to be a match winner. Kuldeep has not been in great form in recent times and hence he might make way for Shami if the need for an extra pacer arises.

Shankar was initially selected to play at the number 4 position but he couldn't find a place in the XI as Rahul scored a century at that spot in a warm-up match. But now that Rahul will move to the opening position, Shankar will mostly be slotted in at the number 4 position.

Shankar's inclusion will also provide an additional bowling option to Virat Kohli as Kedar Jadhav was expensive in the last outing against Australia.

Ideal XI:

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Vijay Shankar
