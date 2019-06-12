World Cup 2019: 'In bad taste on both sides' Twitter reacts to Pakistan’s World Cup promo video on Abhinandan

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 112 // 12 Jun 2019, 18:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jazz TV AD ahead of India vs Pakistan clash

India vs Pakistan has been without a shadow of a doubt, one of the biggest rivalries in the world of cricket. Fans from both countries are desperate for their teams to win the encounter owing to the history between the two nations. The level of intensity in these games is very high. Both sets of cricketers give their everything during these clashes. Both the teams are scheduled to face each other in another blockbuster clash on 16th June.

Ahead of Sunday’s crucial match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford, an advertisement on Pakistani channel called Jazz TV, has taken the internet by storm. The ad features a character looking like Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the Indian Air Force pilot who was captured, briefly held and then released by the Pakistani armed forces in February.

The character is seen sporting the pilot’s signature moustache and is dressed in the Indian cricket team’s jersey. The character also refuses to answer any question asked about India’s strategy, similar to Abhinandan’s situation back in February. The Jazz TV advertisement also has the man praising the tea he’s given, much like the IAF pilot.

This comes after the Star Sports India ad where an Indian supporter describes himself as Pakistan’s “abbu" or father. Interestingly, it was all started by Star TV’s ‘Mauka’Mauka’ ad during the 2015 World Cup which didn’t go down well with the Pakistani fans.

Twitterati were furious with both the ads as they depict the sensitive political situation between in the countries in poor light. Some of the noted celebs like Sania Mirza have objected strongly to these commercials.

The fact that everybody is going ballistic on the Abhinandan ad means it has done its work, and brilliantly so! We've been doing Mauka Mauka and Baap Baap Hota Hai since forever. Let them have their quota of fun. And let's all laugh some. May the best team win.



India, that is.😎 — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) June 11, 2019

Ads ahead of #INDvPAK are in bad taste on both sides of the border. However, it is worth remembering that politicans have been lowering the discourse for several years now...why pick on ad execs? They should churn out more mature stuff, but aren't really obliged to. — Debayan Sen (@debayansen) June 11, 2019

And now Pakistan's Jazz TV comes out with an equally distasteful ad. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 11, 2019

Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border 🤮 seriously guys, you don’t need to ‘hype up’ or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! it has ENOUGH attention already!It’s only cricket for God sake, and if you think it’s anymore than that then get a grip or get a life !! — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 12, 2019

Advertisement

#Abhinandan

Pun & analogy used in this promotion video is extremely in bad taste. Using a POW incident as a plot and making a mockery and satire clearly proves the agency which produced to be very crude lacking sophistication.



pic.twitter.com/Vsg9Yi3vCe — BugattiMonk (@BugattiMonk) June 11, 2019

An unpopular opinion: I dont find it funny at all but even star sports have made the ads which Pakistani supporters might not like and find that distasteful. so both the countries' sport channels should stop promoting such ads. #Abhinandan https://t.co/Ic0vEd07WJ — Master of whisperers (@Master60876481) June 11, 2019

Not able to resonate with this #INDvPAK ad by @StarSportsIndia. There is a distinction between banter and contempt. Ads, especially in the sports domain, should rise above the urge of momentary whistles or trend. #CWC19 https://t.co/hlWxQBusEZ — Amit Tilekar (@amitptilekar) June 10, 2019

Just saw India Vs Pakistan promo ads by both India & Pakistan's channels. Can safely say, both the ads are classless. Both the countries have more in common than they think. At times they will amaze you & at times show their collective classlessness in similar ways. #PakvsIndia — Waseem Ahmed ವಸೀಮ್ ಅಹ್ಮದ್ (@Waseem_Ahmed11) June 12, 2019