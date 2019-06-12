×
World Cup 2019: 'In bad taste on both sides' Twitter reacts to Pakistan’s World Cup promo video on Abhinandan

Fambeat
ANALYST
Feature
112   //    12 Jun 2019, 18:11 IST

Jazz TV AD ahead of India vs Pakistan clash
Jazz TV AD ahead of India vs Pakistan clash

India vs Pakistan has been without a shadow of a doubt, one of the biggest rivalries in the world of cricket. Fans from both countries are desperate for their teams to win the encounter owing to the history between the two nations. The level of intensity in these games is very high. Both sets of cricketers give their everything during these clashes. Both the teams are scheduled to face each other in another blockbuster clash on 16th June.

Ahead of Sunday’s crucial match between India and Pakistan at Old Trafford, an advertisement on Pakistani channel called Jazz TV, has taken the internet by storm. The ad features a character looking like Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the Indian Air Force pilot who was captured, briefly held and then released by the Pakistani armed forces in February.                

The character is seen sporting the pilot’s signature moustache and is dressed in the Indian cricket team’s jersey. The character also refuses to answer any question asked about India’s strategy, similar to Abhinandan’s situation back in February. The Jazz TV advertisement also has the man praising the tea he’s given, much like the IAF pilot.

This comes after the Star Sports India ad where an Indian supporter describes himself as Pakistan’s “abbu" or father. Interestingly, it was all started by Star TV’s ‘Mauka’Mauka’ ad during the 2015 World Cup which didn’t go down well with the Pakistani fans.

Twitterati were furious with both the ads as they depict the sensitive political situation between in the countries in poor light. Some of the noted celebs like Sania Mirza have objected strongly to these commercials. 



Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Twitter Reactions
