World Cup 2019: India's ideal middle order for the game against England

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
29 Jun 2019, 12:40 IST

India should try to plot MS Dhoni at number four
India should try to plot MS Dhoni at number four

If you are a fan of the Indian cricket team, chances are you might be on cloud nine now. India are the only unbeaten team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 so far. They have won five games so far, while one of their fixtures was washed out due to rain.

However, things aren't as smooth as they seem, if we take a closer look. Before the start of the World Cup, India’s primary concern was the number 4 position. KL Rahul's promising displays in the warm-ups helped him occupy the position, but with Shikhar Dhawan's injury, the Karnataka-born batsman was shifted to the top of the order.

Vijay Shankar, who is rated highly for his all-round abilities, has failed to justify his selection. He has scored only 58 runs in three innings at an average of 29, the worst among the Indian batters. His strike rate of 77 is not impressive either.

There have been talks of replacing Shankar with either Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant. However, doing that would limit Virat Kohli’s bowling options. Hence, a tried and tested campaigner in Ravindra Jadeja should be selected.

Though the Three Lions are not having a great tournament, they are still a very intimidating limited overs side. Hence, India must sort out their middle-order debacle quickly.

On that note, we analyze India’s ideal middle-order for the crucial game against England.

Number 4 – Mahendra Singh Dhoni

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

There have been talks about Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik’s potential selection, but why try anyone else when a veteran is the best answer to the problem?

Many pundits have slammed the former Indian skipper for his slow strike rate, but it is imperative to learn that the Jharkhand-born cricketer tries to play the anchor’s role. Perhaps, Dhoni is coming in a bit late, as he requires some time to get things going. 

The 37-year-old has a phenomenal ODI average of 50, but little do we know that he is a better batsman at number 4. When the World Cup-winning skipper bats at number four, his average goes up to 56.

India needs a responsible batsman to come in at two-down, someone who can build partnerships, avoid further loss of wickets and play the big innings. And with Dhoni expected to face many more deliveries and set his eye in, it is only better for the team.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Hardik Pandya Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
