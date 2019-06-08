World Cup 2019: India vs Australia, Match preview
After a resounding victory against South Africa in their opening match of World Cup 2019, India are all set to lock horns with the in-form Australian team.
India will be looking to maintain their winning momentum while the Kangaroos would be eyeing for a hat-trick of wins in this edition of the World Cup. A cracker of a game can be anticipated when both these giants collide at the Kennington Oval in London.
Match details
Date: Sunday, 9 June 2019
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: Kennington Oval, London
Tournament: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 249
Avg 2nd Innings score: 215
Highest Total: 398/5 (50 Ov) by NZ vs ENG
Lowest Total: 103/10 (41 Ov) by ENG vs RSA
Highest Chased: 322/3 (48.4 Ov) by SL vs IND
Lowest Defended: 241/10 (49.4 Ov) by PAK vs ENG
Head-to-Head at World Cup
Total: 11
India: 3
Australia: 8
Team news
India
- Mohammad Shami might feature in the starting lineup in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
- Although Kedar Jadhav didn't do much wrong in the first match, India could possibly replace him with Vijay Shankar if the conditions look likely to favor pace bowling.
Australia
Australia are expected to go ahead with the same lineup.
Squads
India
Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav
Australia
Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Key players
India
- Rohit Sharma
- Virat Kohli
- Jasprit Bumrah
Australia
- David Warner
- Glenn Maxwell
- Pat Cummins
Probable Playing XI
India
Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav / Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami / Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia
David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khwaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile