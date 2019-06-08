World Cup 2019: India vs Australia, Match preview

Aaron Finch and Virat Kohli

After a resounding victory against South Africa in their opening match of World Cup 2019, India are all set to lock horns with the in-form Australian team.

India will be looking to maintain their winning momentum while the Kangaroos would be eyeing for a hat-trick of wins in this edition of the World Cup. A cracker of a game can be anticipated when both these giants collide at the Kennington Oval in London.

Match details

Date: Sunday, 9 June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Tournament: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

Venue stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 249

Avg 2nd Innings score: 215

Highest Total: 398/5 (50 Ov) by NZ vs ENG

Lowest Total: 103/10 (41 Ov) by ENG vs RSA

Highest Chased: 322/3 (48.4 Ov) by SL vs IND

Lowest Defended: 241/10 (49.4 Ov) by PAK vs ENG

Head-to-Head at World Cup

Total: 11

India: 3

Australia: 8

Team news

India

- Mohammad Shami might feature in the starting lineup in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

- Although Kedar Jadhav didn't do much wrong in the first match, India could possibly replace him with Vijay Shankar if the conditions look likely to favor pace bowling.

Australia

Australia are expected to go ahead with the same lineup.

Squads

India

Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Key players

India

- Rohit Sharma

- Virat Kohli

- Jasprit Bumrah

Australia

- David Warner

- Glenn Maxwell

- Pat Cummins

Probable Playing XI

India

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav / Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami / Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia

David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khwaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile