World Cup 2019: India vs Bangladesh ODI stats

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW ANALYST Stats 128 // 01 Jul 2019, 15:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer in ODI matches between India and Bangladesh

India take on Bangladesh in their penultimate group match of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. India, coming off of their loss against England in their previous match, will be looking to get back to winning ways. Bangladesh, on the other hand, need to win this match to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

India and Bangladesh have played a total of 35 ODIs against each other, with India leading Bangladesh 29-5 head to head. One of their matches ended in a No Result. In the World Cup, these two teams have played against each other thrice, with India winning two matches and Bangladesh winning one. In the 2007 World Cup, Bangladesh caused one of the biggest upsets of the tournament when they defeated India by five wickets. This loss was one of the main reasons for India being eliminated from the tournament in the Group Stage itself.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the key stats from ODI matches between these two teams.

Batting Performances

370/4 by India in 2011 is the highest team total in matches between these two teams.

58 all out by Bangladesh in 2014 is the lowest team total in matches between these two teams.

654 runs scored by Virat Kohli is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

175 by Virender Sehwag in 2011 is the highest individual score by a player in a match between these two teams.

17 centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams.

3 centuries scored by Virat Kohli is the highest number of centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

Advertisement

7 half-centuries scored by Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal each is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

16 sixes hit by Sourav Ganguly is the most number of sixes hit by a player in matches between these two teams.

Bowling Performances

23 wickets taken by Mashrafe Mortaza is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

6/4 by Stuart Binny in 2014 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams.

5 five-wicket hauls have been taken in matches between these two teams.

2 five-wicket hauls taken by Mustafizur Rahman is the most number of five-wicket hauls taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

Wicket-keeping Performances

31 dismissals by MS Dhoni is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two teams.

5 dismissals by MS Dhoni in 2004 and by Mushfiqur Rahim in 2015 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in matches between these two teams.

Fielding Performances

7 catches by Nasir Hossain is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

4 catches by Shikhar Dhawan in 2018 is the highest number of catches taken by a player in an innings in matches between these two teams.