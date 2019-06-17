×
World Cup 2019: England vs Afghanistan, Match Preview

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Preview
34   //    17 Jun 2019, 15:18 IST

Joe Root & Jason Roy have been the leading run-getter for the hosts
Joe Root & Jason Roy have been the leading run-getter for the hosts

In the 24th fixture of the 2019 ICC World Cup, England will host Afghanistan at the Old Trafford for yet another intriguing encounter. The World No.1 ODI side, England has been in terrific form in this World Cup while Afghanistan remains winless in this tournament after four games.

Morgan’s troops will look to maintain their winning run against a potentially weaker opponent to notch up a hat-trick of wins while Afghanistan will be hoping to pick up their first win from this competition. An enthralling contest is on the cards when the tournament favorites take on the underdogs at Manchester.

Match Details

Date: Tuesday, 18th June 2019

Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

League: ICC World Cup 2019

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

  

Venue Stats

Avg 1st Innings score: 217

Avg 2nd Innings score: 192

Highest Total: 336/5 (50 Ov) by IND vs PAK

Lowest Total: 45/10 (40.3 Ov) by Can vs ENG

Highest Chased: 286/4 (53.4 Ov) by ENG vs NZ

Lowest Defended: 221/8 (60 Ov) by ENG vs NZ

Team News

 England

  • Mooen Ali is expected to make a comeback in the starting lineup.
  • Mark Wood or Liam Plunkett can make way for him.

Afghanistan

  • Najibullah Zadran can make a comeback in the starting lineup.
  • Mujeeb ur Rahman might also return to feature in the playing XI.

Squads

England

Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Afghanistan

Gulbadin Naib (C), Hamid Hassan, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Shahzad, Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Key Players

 England

  • Jason Roy
  • Jos Butler
  • Jofra Archer

Afghanistan

  • Hazratullah Zazai
  • Md. Nabi
  • Rashid Khan

 

