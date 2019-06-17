World Cup 2019: England vs Afghanistan, Match Preview
In the 24th fixture of the 2019 ICC World Cup, England will host Afghanistan at the Old Trafford for yet another intriguing encounter. The World No.1 ODI side, England has been in terrific form in this World Cup while Afghanistan remains winless in this tournament after four games.
Morgan’s troops will look to maintain their winning run against a potentially weaker opponent to notch up a hat-trick of wins while Afghanistan will be hoping to pick up their first win from this competition. An enthralling contest is on the cards when the tournament favorites take on the underdogs at Manchester.
Match Details
Date: Tuesday, 18th June 2019
Time: 03:00 PM IST
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
League: ICC World Cup 2019
Live Telecast: Star Network
Online Streaming: Hotstar
Venue Stats
Avg 1st Innings score: 217
Avg 2nd Innings score: 192
Highest Total: 336/5 (50 Ov) by IND vs PAK
Lowest Total: 45/10 (40.3 Ov) by Can vs ENG
Highest Chased: 286/4 (53.4 Ov) by ENG vs NZ
Lowest Defended: 221/8 (60 Ov) by ENG vs NZ
Team News
England
- Mooen Ali is expected to make a comeback in the starting lineup.
- Mark Wood or Liam Plunkett can make way for him.
Afghanistan
- Najibullah Zadran can make a comeback in the starting lineup.
- Mujeeb ur Rahman might also return to feature in the playing XI.
Squads
England
Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.
Afghanistan
Gulbadin Naib (C), Hamid Hassan, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Samiullah Shenwari, Mohammad Shahzad, Aftab Alam, Dawlat Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Key Players
England
- Jason Roy
- Jos Butler
- Jofra Archer
Afghanistan
- Hazratullah Zazai
- Md. Nabi
- Rashid Khan