World Cup 2019: India vs South Africa ODI stats

India vs South Africa

India opens their campaign in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup against South Africa in the eighth match of the tournament. The South Africans, who have lost their first two matches in the tournament, will be eager to win this match and get their first points on the board.

Overall India has played against South Africa in 83 ODIs till date with South Africa leading India 46-34. Three of the matches between these two teams ended in No Result.

In the World Cup, these two teams have faced each other on four occasions with South Africa winning three matches and India winning one. The only other time that these two teams met in England in a World Cup was in 1999. That encounter was won by South Africa by four wickets.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the key stats from ODI matches between these two teams.

Batting Performances

438/4 by South Africa in 2015 is the highest team total in matches between these two teams.

91 all out by India in 2006 is the lowest team total in matches between these two teams.

2001 runs scored by Sachin Tendulkar is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

200* by Sachin Tendulkar in 2010 is the highest individual score by a player in matches between these two teams.

49 centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams.

6 centuries scored by AB de Villiers is the highest number of centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

14 half-centuries scored by Rahul Dravid is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

41 sixes hit by AB de Villiers is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in matches between these two teams.

Bowling Performances

48 wickets taken by Shaun Pollock is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

5/6 by Sunil Joshi in 1999 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams.

7 five-wicket hauls have been taken in matches between these two teams.

Wicket-keeping Performances

42 dismissals by Mark Boucher is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two teams.

5 dismissals by Mark Boucher in 2010 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in matches between these two teams.

Fielding Performances

19 catches by Virat Kohli and Graeme Smith each is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

4 catches by Graeme Smith in 2006 is the highest number of catches taken by a player in an innings in matches between these two teams.