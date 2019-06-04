×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

World Cup 2019: India vs South Africa ODI stats

Nilanjan Sen
ANALYST
Stats
31   //    04 Jun 2019, 22:44 IST

India vs South Africa
India vs South Africa

India opens their campaign in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup against South Africa in the eighth match of the tournament. The South Africans, who have lost their first two matches in the tournament, will be eager to win this match and get their first points on the board.

Overall India has played against South Africa in 83 ODIs till date with South Africa leading India 46-34. Three of the matches between these two teams ended in No Result.

In the World Cup, these two teams have faced each other on four occasions with South Africa winning three matches and India winning one. The only other time that these two teams met in England in a World Cup was in 1999. That encounter was won by South Africa by four wickets.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the key stats from ODI matches between these two teams.

Batting Performances

438/4 by South Africa in 2015 is the highest team total in matches between these two teams.

91 all out by India in 2006 is the lowest team total in matches between these two teams.

2001 runs scored by Sachin Tendulkar is the highest number of runs scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

200* by Sachin Tendulkar in 2010 is the highest individual score by a player in matches between these two teams.

49 centuries have been scored in matches between these two teams. 

Advertisement

centuries scored by AB de Villiers is the highest number of centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

14 half-centuries scored by Rahul Dravid is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player in matches between these two teams.

41 sixes hit by AB de Villiers is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in matches between these two teams.

Bowling Performances

48 wickets taken by Shaun Pollock is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

5/6 by Sunil Joshi in 1999 is the best bowling performance by a player in matches between these two teams.

7 five-wicket hauls have been taken in matches between these two teams.

Wicket-keeping Performances

42 dismissals by Mark Boucher is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in matches between these two teams.

5 dismissals by Mark Boucher in 2010 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in matches between these two teams.

Fielding Performances

19 catches by Virat Kohli and Graeme Smith each is the highest number of catches taken by a player in matches between these two teams.

catches by Graeme Smith in 2006 is the highest number of catches taken by a player in an innings in matches between these two teams.

Tags:
CWC Live Score & News South Africa Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Shaun Pollock
Advertisement
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs India, Match Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 8, India vs South Africa: Why India will win the match
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 8, South Africa vs India Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the verge of creating an unwanted World Cup record against India
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 8 Preview | India vs South Africa Statistical Preview: 8 Things that you must know before the match | Statistical Preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, South Africa vs India: One player from each side who can make a match-winning impact
RELATED STORY
India vs South Africa: What happened the last time when they met at World Cup?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 4 reasons why India hold the edge over South Africa
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: South Africa vs Bangladesh ODI stats
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why India may not be favourites against South Africa in their WC opener
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 127/7 (27.0 ov)
LIVE
Afghanistan need 60 runs to won from 14.0 overs
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Tomorrow, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us