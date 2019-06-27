World Cup 2019, India vs West Indies: 5 West Indies players to watch out for

Nirmalya Sinha FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 17 // 27 Jun 2019, 02:11 IST

West Indies v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

India will be meeting West Indies in a vital encounter on 27th June 2019 at Old Trafford in Manchester as part of the World Cup 2019. Australia have already booked their semi-final berth and India will be keen to secure two points that can see them in a comfortable position prior to their match against England.

West Indies, on the other hand, are still in with a mathematical chance of making it to the semifinals but will need to win all their matches and depend on a host of other results to stake a claim in the final four stages.

While the Men in Blue are the firm favorites to win this match, there are a few West Indian players who can be expected to perform well against India. Here are five players who can be expected to have a big impact on the day.

#5 Sheldon Cottrell

Sheldon Cottrell

Sheldon Cottrell is a left-arm fast bowler from Jamaica who has impressed everybody through his bowling. He can bowl fast and has the surprise bouncer as his secret weapon. His ability as a pinch hitter lower down the batting order and wonderful fielding skills make him a perfect ODI player.

He has played 20 ODI matches for West Indies and has picked 26 wickets. In the World Cup 2019, he has been West Indies' standout bowler with 9 wickets from six matches at an economy of just 5.75.

Cottrell's biggest weapon is his ability to move the ball at a lively pace both ways and with the Indian batsmen susceptible to the moving ball and in particular to left-arm pacers, Sheldon Cottrell will have a massive role to play.

