World Cup 2019: Kevin Pietersen takes a cheeky dig at Shoaib Akhtar on Twitter

Kevin Pietersen and Shoaib Akhtar

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has taken a dig at Shoaib Akhtar on Twitter after the Pakistani urged his nation to make a strong comeback at the World Cup.

Pakistan suffered an embarrassing loss against the West Indies in their opening game of the World Cup 2019. The Asian country were bundled out for just 105 runs, with the Windies winning the game by seven wickets. After the loss, Akhtar, a former Pakistan pacer, took to Twitter to send out an inspirational message to the Men in Green.

Pakistan lost all their wickets for just 105 runs against West Indies as they were exposed against short balls. Oshane Thomas and company ran through the Pakistani team at Nottingham. The Windies chased the low target of 106 runs in just 13.4 overs, with seven wickets in their hands.

Pakistan are not having a good time since their Champions Trophy triumph in 2017. The confidence of the team is low. Hence, Akhtar tried to boost their confidence by tweeting,

"Blood, sweat, aggression, racing heartbeat, badmaashi. This is whats required when you represent your country. This star on your chest is your pride guys. Tagra khelo. Go get them. Larr jao."

The tweet also had a picture of Akhtar celebrating after dismissing Pietersen.

Though his intent was not to hurt Pietersen, this picture did not go well with the Englishman, who took a cheeky dig at Akhtar by replying,

Can’t argue with that tweet buddy as you’re celebrating after I smacked you all over for a 100...! Great passion!

Akhtar also responded to Pietersen's reply,

Mate you were a true force to reckon with but loved my chicken dance after getting u out ..🕺🏻 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 1, 2019

"Mate, you were a true force to reckon with but loved my chicken dance after getting u out."

Pakistan are up against the co-hosts England today at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.