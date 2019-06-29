World Cup 2019: Kohli gives 8/10 for Orange jersey as kids turn journalists at Birmingham

Virat Kohli sporting the new Orange jersey

It's the Men In Blue - England against the Men In Orange - Virat Kohli's boys! Yes, you read it right. Team India are going to flaunt their new Orange jersey during the match against England here at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday.

England need to win this contest to stay afloat in the tournament and India, on the other hand, are looking unstoppable and are undefeated thus far in the World Cup.

Social media has been going crazy ever since the Indian team's new jersey for the England contest was released and Team India's stylish captain Kohli gave his thumbs up for the new attire.

Addressing the media, Kohli said: "I quite like it. For me, it's right up there. For me, it would be an 8 (on 10)."

Kohli went on to add that the contrast of the jersey was nice and termed it a "smart kit."

"Honestly, I'm not saying it for the sake of it. I really like it because it looks nice. The contrast is really nice, and we're going to unveil it at the end of the press conference as well. So I quite like it. The fit is great. It's a nice change.

"For one game, it's fine. I don't think permanently we'll be heading in that direction because blue has always been our colour, and we're very proud to wear that. Yeah, for a change and looking at the occasion, I think it's a very, very smart kit," Kohli added.

It's #OneDay4Children' At Birmingham:

As a special initiative, the ICC, along with UNICEF, have come up with #OneDay4Children campaign during the India-England contest. The funds raised from this will be invested for the benefit of children across the world.

As part of the campaign, a couple of kids took the role of journalists/media managers during the press conference and questioned captain Kohli on the upcoming contest.

One of the kids, Neha, asked Kohli: "Are you and the Indian team excited for tomorrow's match?"

For which, the affable Indian skipper said, "Yes, Neha. Thank you for the lovely question. We are excited. It's a very special occasion, the first time that it's been done, and we're very proud that we're a part of such a special game, and we're very excited, and I hope all of you are excited to watch as well."