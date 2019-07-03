World Cup 2019: 'Learn to respect people,' Ravindra Jadeja calls out Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja has not yet played a single game at the World Cup

What’s the story?

Ravindra Jadeja lashed out at Sanjay Manjrekar over Twitter on Wednesday, 3 July after the latter had opined about what kind of players he would prefer to have in India’s playing eleven. Manjrekar had suggested that if placed in a similar situation, he might go ahead with playing a batsman and a spinner, rather than ‘bits and pieces’ cricketers like Ravindra Jadeja.

Manjrekar's comments had come in the aftermath of Sanjay Bangar hinting that the all-rounder might get a go against Bangladesh.

In case you didn’t know...

Jadeja is the only Indian player to have not featured in a single game at the World Cup so far. However, he has still created an impact whenever he has come on to field as a substitute.

Moreover, with India’s middle order floundering and the wrist spinners going for runs, the all-rounder was believed to be majorly in the scheme of things for the remaining fixtures.

The heart of the matter

On Wednesday, Jadeja took to Twitter to present his own interpreted version of Manjrekar’s comment. His tweet read:

“Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea. @sanjaymanjrekar”

What’s next?

India still have a league encounter to play against Sri Lanka on the 6th of June at Headingley. With their qualification secure, it would be interesting to see if the Indians decided to hand Jadeja a start and see what the all-rounder is capable of.

As for Jadeja, he would hope he gets the opportunity to remind the world of the various strings he has to his bow, whether it be with the willow, the ball or in the field.