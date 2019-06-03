World Cup 2019: Lungi Ngidi will miss match against India due to a hamstring injury

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 89 // 03 Jun 2019, 17:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lungi Ngidi suffered a hamstring injury in the match against Bangladesh

What's the story?

South African pace bowler Lungi Ngidi has been ruled out of his side's World Cup match against India on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury. Ngidi picked up the injury against Bangladesh on Sunday and was forced to leave the field in the seventh over of the match. The right-arm fast bowler has now joined the likes of Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla in the list of South African players, who are dealing with injuries.

In case you didn't know...

Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers for the Proteas in his side's World Cup opener against co-hosts England last Thursday, picking up three wickets. With Dale Steyn out with a shoulder injury, Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada had to spearhead the South African bowling attack. However, Ngidi suffered a strain in his left hamstring in his side's second match which forced him to bowl only four overs against Bangladesh. South African skipper Faf du Plessis had to use his part-time bowlers Aiden Markram and JP Duminy to complete Ngidi's overs on Sunday.

The heart of the matter

The 23-year-old is expected to stay out of action for the next eight to ten days until he recovers to fully. This means that he will not be able to represent his nation in the all-important clash against India on Wednesday.

🤕 INJURY UPDATE 🤕



South Africa's Lungi Ngidi is expected to be out for a week to 10 days. The Proteas are aiming to have him back in action for their clash against West Indies at the Hampshire Bowl on Monday, 10 June.https://t.co/jLbLJZozYC — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 2, 2019

The South African side, who have lost both their World Cup matches thus far, will have a five-day break after their match against India. The Proteas will then take field versus West Indies on 10th June. However, they will badly miss the services of Ngidi against India.

Ngidi had taken eight wickets in four matches in the ODI series against India. He has played 20 ODI matches thus far and has picked up 37 wickets at a strike rate of 24.65.

Given that even Steyn is nursing an injury, this is a huge blow for the Proteas.

What's next?

South Africa will clash with India on 5th June at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.