World Cup 2019: Manchester Weather Forecast at Old Trafford for India vs New Zealand clash on Tuesday

Could rain play spoilsport in the India-New Zealand game, again?

What’s the story?

The crunch World Cup semi-final clash between India and New Zealand on Tuesday at Old Trafford could see rain play spoilsport with showers being predicted through the morning, early afternoon and late afternoon.

In case you didn’t know...

The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup has already seen plenty of matches affected by rain with the number of wash-outs being the highest ever at a single edition. Incidentally, the league encounter between India and New Zealand had also been abandoned without a single ball being bowled.

The heart of the matter

The World Cup is the biggest cricketing extravaganza on the planet and considering it arrives only once in four years, it isn’t a surprise that billions of people have their eyes trained on the mega event. Thus, whenever the weather acts as a dampener (both literally and figuratively), the fans are left quite disappointed. And unfortunately, the vast audiences might have to contend with a stop-start game come Tuesday as well.

The weather predictions are for spotty showers with the chances of rain mediating between 30% and 50% through the day. The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 UK Time. However, the chances of rain are highest, at 55%, between 11 am and 12 pm. Hence, there could be a situation where the world might have to wait a touch before they indulge themselves in the tasty encounter.

Having said that though, the percentages drop a little and hover between the 34% and 38% mark after 1 pm. The late afternoon time also paints a potentially gloomy picture with 55% chances of rain between 6 pm and 7 pm. Thus, indicating that the viewers might get their wish of a game but they would be treated to a match that could have several interruptions.

As for the temperatures, it is expected to be a cool day with the maximum temperature predicted to be around 18 degrees Celsius whereas the lowest temperature is predicted to be around 14 degrees Celsius.

What’s next?

In contrast to the league fixtures, the semi-final at Manchester does have a reserve day and that might ease the nerves of both sets of fans. After all, one doesn’t want to bow out of a World Cup due to incessant rain. Yet, it is an agonising wait for the spectators till Tuesday.