World Cup 2019: Match 14, IND vs AUS, Predicted Playing 11 & Key Players for India

Will Vijay Shankar make his World Cup debut against Australia?

India's 2019 World Cup campaign got off to a dream start against South Africa last Wednesday in Southampton. With one victory in the bag, the Indian team will now go head to head with defending champions, Australia, at the Oval in the 14th match of ICC World Cup 2019.

Virat Kohli is known to make frequent changes to the playing XI and with the conditions at the Oval different from Southampton, we can expect the Men in Blue to make a change or two to the side that so comprehensively defeated South Africa.

Taking into account the opposition's weaknesses and the playing conditions, here's how Team India can line-up today.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan will open the innings for India, with captain Virat Kohli coming out to bat at no.3.

KL Rahul has cemented his no.4 position while MS Dhoni will occupy the no.5 slot. Vijay Shankar could replace Kedar Jadhav in the team because the pitch is likely to favor the faster bowlers. Hardik Pandya will retain his place in the side.

The spin twins, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav will play, irrespective of the conditions while Mohammed Shami should replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead the Indian pace attack along with Jasprit Bumrah.

Key Players for India

Batsmen - Virat Kohli and KL Rahul

With Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in red-hot form, the middle order needs to perform well

India's openers are likely to be tested with Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins in terrific form at the moment. This means that the number 3 and number 4 batsmen, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul respectively, will need to step up and contribute useful runs to the team's total.

Bowlers - Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav

Chahal and Kuldeep know how to trouble the batsmen in England

If India want to win the game, spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal need to perform well today. The duo will play a massive role in stifling the Australian middle-order and also picking up important wickets.

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (W), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami.