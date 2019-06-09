World Cup 2019, Match 14: India vs Australia Match Prediction - Who will win today's match?

Can the Men in Blue halt Australia's promising run?

Title contenders India, and defending champions, Australia, are all set to lock horns with each other at the Oval in the 14th match of ICC World Cup 2019.

Both the teams have got off to a solid start to the 2019 World Cup. The Aussies crushed Afghanistan in their opening encounter and then edged dark horses West Indies by 15 runs. On the other side, team India defeated South Africa with ease in their first match of the tourney.

The Men in Blue have clashed eight times with Aaron Finch's men this year in the 50-overs format with the two teams winning four matches each. Even if you have a look at the squads of India and Australia on paper, there is almost nothing to separate between the two nations.

India has Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya as their vital cogs of the batting order while the five-time champions possess David Warner, Steve Smith, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja and Glenn Maxwell.

On the bowling front, Australia thrive on the pace of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, while the two-time World Cup winners have Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in their armory.

Also, both the teams are high on momentum and have done well in English conditions. The only thing which will decide the winners of today's match is how the Australian batsmen play the spin twins of India. If Steve Smith and co. do not give away any wicket to the duo of Yadav and Chahal, then Australia will walk away with the match today.

Should the reverse happen, we can expect India to run over the Aussie middle order.

If the India v Australia series played in March is taken into consideration, then one major reason for Australia's success that surfaces is the way they applied themselves against spin.

But, given that Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal have a fantastic record in England, and the fact that they took five wickets between themselves versus South Africa, we can back them to trouble the Australian batsmen today and secure the win for India.

Elsewhere, Rohit Sharma's run of form, Virat Kohli's record against the Men in Yellow and Australia's top order debacles in their previous encounter could prove to be a telling factor.

Predicted winner of today's fixture - India.