World Cup 2019: Match 14, India vs Australia, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
257   //    08 Jun 2019, 21:49 IST

Australia v India - CWC 2019
Australia v India - CWC 2019

High flying Aussies will face the Indian challenge in the 14th fixture of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Kennington Oval in London. The Indians are coming into this game after trouncing the South Africans by six wickets, while the Aussies pipped out the Caribbeans by 15 runs.

Match Details

Date: 9th June 2019 (Sunday)

Time: 10:30 AM (England) and 03:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Weather Report

The typical London weather with 70 per cent cloud cover and 21 degree celsius temperature will cherish the players, with no rain predicted during the match hours.

Pitch Report

The pitch is providing a good balance between the bat and ball, and anything around 300 would be a par score for the team batting first.

Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: India and Australia have played 126 completed ODI fixtures against each other, with the Kangaroos leading the head-to-head stats at 77-49.

In CWC: In their eleven world cup encounters, the Aussies comprehensively leads the scoreline with eight wins.

In England: The Indians have challenged the Aussies on three occasions but have garnered the success just once.

India

Australia v India - ODI: Game 1 Indian Cricket Team
Australia v India - ODI: Game 1 Indian Cricket Team

The Indians will look to capitulate on the momentum gained after their impressive win against South Africa.

Batting

Key Batsmen - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni

Rohit Sharma recaptured his form just when it was needed the most, as he anchored the Men in Blues chase with an unbeaten 122 against the Proteas. Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and MS Dhoni are the backbone of Blues middle order, and will certainly make the Aussies sweat on the field.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal & Kuldeep Yadav

Indians will look to capitulate on the Australians weakness against the spin and they boast two top-class spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will share the pace duties during the initial and death overs.

Expected Playing XI

Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (W), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Australia

Australia Cricket Team
Australia Cricket Team

Australia have kicked off the World Cup with back-to-back wins and on a ten-match unbeaten streak, which certainly makes them favourites to win this contest.

Batting

Key Batsmen - Aaron Finch, David Warner & Steve Smith

Steve Smith (73 runs from 103 balls) was the only top order batsmen to challenge the Caribbeans. Usman Khawaja (13), Aaron Finch (6) and David Warner (3) all failed to get a start last time out. Both Khawaja and Finch were good form during their Indian tour, while Warner made some giant strides during the IPL, and they will be keen to make a resounding comeback against the Indians.

Bowling

Key Bowlers - Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc & Nathan Coulter-Nile

Mitchell Starc (5/46) laid the script of Aussies fighting win against the Windies and he will be backed to make a similar impact on Sunday. Cummins and Nathan Coulter-Nile are the other key strikers in the lineup.

Expected Playing XI

Aaron Finch (C), Alex Carey (W), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Aaron Finch
World Cup 2019: Match 14, India vs Australia Preview, Predicted XI, Weather Report, Head-to-Head Stats, Pitch Report & Live Streaming
World Cup 2019: Match 10, Australia vs West Indies, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
World Cup 2019: Afghanistan vs Australia, Match 4, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details and Head-to-Head Stats
World Cup 2019: Match 8, South Africa vs India Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
World Cup 2019: India vs Australia, Match preview
World Cup 2019: Match 13, Afghanistan vs New Zealand, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
World Cup 2019: Match 12, England vs Bangladesh, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
World Cup 2019: Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
World Cup 2019: Match 9, Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, Head-to-Head Stats & Playing XI
World Cup 2019: Match 6, England vs Pakistan, Preview, Weather Report, Pitch Report, Match Details, and Head-to-Head Stats
